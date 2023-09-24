How to evolve Geodude, Graveler into Golem in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC features plenty of returning Pokemon, including Gen 1’s Geodude. Here’s how trainers can find it and evolve it into Golem in Kitakami.

Fans of Pokemon Red & Blue who played Generation 9’s Teal Mask DLC were no doubt pleased to see many Gen 1 Pokemon return in the land of Kitakami.

Iconic Pokemon like Snorlax, Vulpix, and Clefairy return in Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion along with some other favorites like the Rock/Ground-type Geodude.

However, some newer fans may be wondering how Geodude and Graveler evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and if the method has changed. So, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about getting Geodude and its final evolution Golem in Kitakami.

How to evolve Geodude and Graveler into Golem in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Evolving Geodude into Graveler is fairly simple, as trainers only need to raise it to level 25.

Unfortunately, evolving Graveler into Golem is a bit trickier as it is a trade evolution. This means that trainers need to coordinate with a friend or hope to receive a Graveler through random trading to get a Golem.

For trainers looking for a guide to trading in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we have a handy guide that will tell you everything you need to know.

Where to find Geodude in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Geodude’s Pokedex entry, it’s mainly found in rocky and mountainous areas.

Trainers can find Geodude in the following locations:

Apple Hills (mountainous area)

Oni Mountain

Oni’s Maw

Infernal Pass

Kitakami Hall (behind the Hall in the mountainous area)

Fellhorn Gorge (northern mountainous section)

Paradise Barrens

Where to find Graveler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Geodude’s evolution Graveler can also be found in the wild, but it’s a bit harder to find than Geodude.

Wild Graveler can be found in the following areas:

Infernal Pass (rocky, mountainous areas)

Paradise Barrens (eastern edge)

Kitakami Wilds

Oni Mountain (eastern side)

The area between Fellhorn Gorge and Timeless Words

Where to find Golem in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, Golem cannot naturally be found in the wild, so the only way to obtain it is to evolve Graveler through trading.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Geodude and evolving it into Graveler & Golem. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

