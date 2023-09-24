How to evolve Geodude, Graveler into Golem in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC features plenty of returning Pokemon, including Gen 1’s Geodude. Here’s how trainers can find it and evolve it into Golem in Kitakami.
Fans of Pokemon Red & Blue who played Generation 9’s Teal Mask DLC were no doubt pleased to see many Gen 1 Pokemon return in the land of Kitakami.
Iconic Pokemon like Snorlax, Vulpix, and Clefairy return in Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion along with some other favorites like the Rock/Ground-type Geodude.
However, some newer fans may be wondering how Geodude and Graveler evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and if the method has changed. So, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about getting Geodude and its final evolution Golem in Kitakami.
How to evolve Geodude and Graveler into Golem in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Evolving Geodude into Graveler is fairly simple, as trainers only need to raise it to level 25.
Unfortunately, evolving Graveler into Golem is a bit trickier as it is a trade evolution. This means that trainers need to coordinate with a friend or hope to receive a Graveler through random trading to get a Golem.
For trainers looking for a guide to trading in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we have a handy guide that will tell you everything you need to know.
Where to find Geodude in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
According to Geodude’s Pokedex entry, it’s mainly found in rocky and mountainous areas.
Trainers can find Geodude in the following locations:
- Apple Hills (mountainous area)
- Oni Mountain
- Oni’s Maw
- Infernal Pass
- Kitakami Hall (behind the Hall in the mountainous area)
- Fellhorn Gorge (northern mountainous section)
- Paradise Barrens
Where to find Graveler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Geodude’s evolution Graveler can also be found in the wild, but it’s a bit harder to find than Geodude.
Wild Graveler can be found in the following areas:
- Infernal Pass (rocky, mountainous areas)
- Paradise Barrens (eastern edge)
- Kitakami Wilds
- Oni Mountain (eastern side)
- The area between Fellhorn Gorge and Timeless Words
Where to find Golem in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Unfortunately, Golem cannot naturally be found in the wild, so the only way to obtain it is to evolve Graveler through trading.
