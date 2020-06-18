How to evolve Fomantis & where to find it in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Fomantis doesn't evolve like many other Pokemon in the Isle of Armor, but now that it's available to catch in Sword and Shield many people will be wondering how to get Lurantis – it's next form. So, let's take a look at where to get them and how.

Game Freak have made some big changes to the Pokemon series with the Sword and Shield games, whether it be the scrapping of the National Dex, or adding a batch of species we've never seen before. One of the most surprising, but highly anticipated, moves would have been to release downloadable content on the game – but they have delivered.

The Isle of Armor is now open for business and trainers can now visit, provided that they have their ticket secured by purchasing the Expansion Pass. If you'e wondering how to get a Fomantis and evolve it now that it's all been added to the game, we've got you covered.

Where to find Fomantis and Lurantis in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Knowing where to look would be a great start if you want to get either of these in the Galar Region, and there's actually a bunch of spots to find them at – particularly Fomantis. We will update this post on specific weathers and times in the future, but as for spawn points, it appears some have been nailed down already.

The first Pokemon in its chain, according to serebii.net, can be found in Max Raid Battles, but predominantly at the following locations in the Isle of Armor:

Fields of Honor

Soothing Wetlands

Forest of Focus

Challenge Beach

Training Lowlands

How to evolve Fomantis in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Fomantis needs a specific way to evolve, and this includes both the time of day and a certain level. As trainers will know by know, this is a little different to the general evolution that many species have. A step-by-step guide for this can be found below.

Head to the Isle of Armor in Pokemon Sword & Shield. Catch a Fomantis in battle. Train up your Fomantis until it reaches level 33. For the next level, make sure you're battling in day time. When it reaches level 34 with the sun shining, you will get a Lurantis!

It's as simple as that, and then you will finally get your hands on the evolved form of the grass-type Pokemon.

For more location and evolution guides from the Pokemon Isle of Armor Expansion Pass, head over to our Twitter page @PokemonSwordNS for more where this came from.