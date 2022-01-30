How to evolve Bergmite into Hisuian Avalugg in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Game Freak has given Kalos Ice-type Bergmite a brand new evolutionary form. Here is how to evolve Hisuian Avalugg in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Just like Alola and Galar, Pokemon Legends Arceus has its very own exclusive region-based variants. In Hisui, a handful of classic Pokemon have new forms such as Gen VI favorite Bergmite.

This guide will break down where Trainers can find the Ice-type and which method you need to use in order to evolve it into Hisuian Avalugg.

Where to find Bergmite in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The first time players will be able to find the Kalos ‘mon is after completing Mission 11: Scaling Perilous Heights in the main storyline.

Bergmite can be found in the Alabaster Icelands. Here are the easy steps you can take to locate it in the wintery tundra:

After arriving at the Alabaster Icelands, travel north to the center of the map. Pass by Bonechill Wastes and keep pressing forward until you reach Avalugg’s Legacy. Throughout this area, there will be a handful of Bergmite walking around the larger glacier structures. Make sure to crouch and throw a Great or Ultra Ball at its back to increase your chances of catching it. There are many large Pokemon in this area including giant Alphas so be careful.

How to evolve Hisuian Avalugg in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Unlike other Hisuian Pokemon that have complicated methods to evolve them, Game Freak has made Bergmite pretty straightforward.

Here’s how to get Hisuian Avalugg:

After catching the Ice-type, level up Bergmite until it reaches level 37. Once you’ve reached the specified level, click Up on the D-Pad to pull up the menu. Scroll down to the Pokemon, put your cursor over the ‘mon and press A to select “Evolve.” It will then automatically evolve into Hisuian Avalugg.

And that is how you obtain Hisuian Avalugg in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Pretty easy, right?

