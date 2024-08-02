How to enter the Pokemon Worlds 2024 Fantasy Team Contest

The Pokemon World Championships for 2024 are just around the corner, and with it comes a slew of exciting events and promos for Pokemon fans to get involved with.

Alongside the in-game bonuses for Pokemon Go players and the eye-catching Pikachu promo card for TCG players to pick up at their local League, there’s a brilliant contest for fans to get involved with.

It’s a fantasy draft-style competition and it offers a wide variety of prizes for the winners. Here’s a guide on how to enter the competition and what you could win in the process.

Pokemon Fantasy Team Contest: Entry process and point allocation

Entering the Pokemon Worlds 2024 Fantasy Team Contest requires you to have an eligible Pokemon Trainer Club account. You can check your eligibility here and sign up to build your Fantasy Team.

To enter the Fantasy Team Contest, there are a few requirements that you must meet beforehand. They are as follows:

You must be a resident of one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and be 18 years old/the age of majority for your state, depending on which is older, or be a resident of Canada and be 19 years old at a minimum.

be a resident of Canada and be 19 years old at a minimum. You must not be associated with The Pokemon Company in any capacity – for example, as an employee of the company or as a child of someone who works for the company. The full breakdown of the restricted entrants can be found here.

If you’re unsure whether your account is eligible, attempting to sign in and take part on the official contest page will present you with an ineligible screen if relevant.

The Pokemon Company The ineligibility screen for the Pokemon Fantasy Team Contest.

If your account is eligible, the Fantasy Team site will then walk you through the process of drafting your dream team. There are two categories – one for the Scarlet & Violet games and one for Pokemon trading cards. It’s possible to enter both, but only one set of prizes may be claimed.

To see how the points are scored in the Pokemon Fantasy Team Contest, check out the table below for a quick walkthrough.

Placement of chosen Pokemon Awarded points – VGC Awarded points – TCG 1st place 16 48 2nd place 8 24 3rd or 4th place 4 12 5th through 8th place 2 6 A breakdown of how points are awarded in the Pokemon Worlds Fantasy Team Contest 2024.

Points are awarded based on how players perform in the World Championships. Assume that you’ve picked a Greninja ex card as part of your TCG draft, for example. If that Greninja card is in the TCG champion’s winning deck, you would receive 48 points.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pokemon Trainer Club account on or close to August 24, so make sure to keep an eye on your inbox.

Pokemon Fantasy Team Contest prizes and gifts

There are several exciting prizes for Pokemon fans to pick up from the Fantasy Team Competition, including a neat Pokemon card and an adorable summer ball.

Firstly, the initial 10K entrants from the US and 2K entrants from Canada who create their Fantasy Teams will nab a 10% off discount code for the Pokemon Center to use on their next order. This will be valid until August 31, 2024.

The Pokemon Company Some of the prizes associated with the Pokemon Worlds 2024 Fantasy Team Contest.

The top 100 for both the TCG and VGC categories will get a Pikachu promo card, a Stellar Crown Booster Display Box, and a perfectly spherical Spheal summer beach ball.

The overall winner for both the TCG and VGC categories will also get the top 100 prizes, but they will receive a giant Arcanine plush as well.

If you’ve never entered a Pokemon competition before, now marks the perfect opportunity. With the introduction of Regulation H and the latest TCG expansion sets including powerful ACE SPECs and heavy-hitters, there’s never been a better time to be a competitive Pokemon fan.