How to enable 60FPS & 120FPS in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go on iOS now has a Native Frame Rate option, meaning if your phone supports it, your game can run at 60FPS or 120FPS, giving a new lease of life to the five-year-old app.

If you’ve played Niantic’s hit mobile game, you’ll know how sluggish it can feel at times on the iPhone, especially with newer models. With everything else running smoothly on the device, opening the app felt like a step backward.

That has changed, though, with the addition of Native Frame Rate. Now, you can run the iOS app at a smooth 60FPS, or 120FPS with iPhone 13 Pro – here’s how.

How to turn on 60FPS in Pokemon Go

Previously, the iPhone version of Pokemon Go was capped at 30 frames-per-second. But as of the 1.191.0 update on December 3, trainers can now unlock it to match their device’s native refresh rate. Android users already will have a higher FPS depending on what gadget they’re using.

For the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the framerate will increase to a whopping 120FPS. Other models like the 12, 11, and X will run at 60FPS, which is still a major improvement.

From the game screen, press the Poke Ball icon in the middle. Then click Settings in the top right. Scroll all the way down to the bottom where you’ll see Advanced Settings under Pokemon Go Plus. Press it. Check off the box next to Native Refresh Rate. Your game will now run at your phone’s native refresh rate.

The difference is truly night and day – it really feels like a whole new experience. Menus open seamlessly, battle animations are flawless, and catching Pokemon is silky-smooth.

Niantic hasn’t made a big deal out of the feature, but it is one!