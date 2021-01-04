Logo
How to defeat Cliff in Pokemon Go (January 2021)

Published: 4/Jan/2021 21:06

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Go promotion for Team Rocket Leader Cliff.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

As Pokemon Go celebrates 2021 with the Unova Challenge, Team Rocket will be continuing to cause trouble for Trainers. Here are the best counters to easily defeat Leader Cliff for January.

It’s a new year for Pokemon Go and to celebrate, Niantic is looking back to fifth generation titles Black and White to kick off 2021. Players tackling the Unova Challenge will still face off with Team Rocket.

Making his return this month is Leader Cliff and his Shadow Omanyte. Here is everything you need to know on how to take down his January team of ‘mon in no time at all.

Team Rocket Leader Cliff in Pokemon Go.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Team Rocket foe returns in January 2021.

Team Rocket Leader Cliff’s January Pokemon Go team

Not a lot has changed from previous months as Team Rocket’s lineup seems to be be fairly consistent going into 2021. Players will continue to see balloons in the sky that will either contain grunts or one of the three leaders.

For January, Cliff returns with his lineup of Shadow ‘mon which range from Water to Electric, as well as Dark types.  As per usual he will always start each match with Gen I’s Omanyte.

Trainers will have a range of six different characters that he can choose from. Below are the characters that you might face off this month:

  • Slot 1: Omanyte
  • Slot 2: Electivire (34%), Onix (34%), Machamp (32%)
  • Slot 3: Tyranitar (77%), Swampert (15%), Torterra (9%)
Screenshot of Shadow Omanyte in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Players will face off against Cliff’s Shadow Omanyte again in January.

Best Pokemon Go counters

Omanyte is mainly weak to Grass, Fighting, Ground, and Electric types. Its dual-typing makes it fairly weak against a wide variety of monsters. We recommend using a quick move like Vine Whip or Bullet Seed.

  • Omanyte: Shiftry, Lucario, Roserade, Chesnaught, Venusaur

Cliff’s second Pokemon is split between three choices, and each of them have an equal percentage of being picked. Thankfully, Electivire and Onix are both weakened by Ground moves. Machamp is weak to Fairy and Psychic.

  • Electivire/ Onix: Excadrill, Garchomp, Rhyperior
  • Machamp: Mewtwo, Xerneas, Lugia

The vast majority of battles will end with Tyranitar who is overall weak to Fighting, Fairy, and Ground types. It is possible to get Swampert & Torterra, although unlikely.

  • Tyranitar: Lucario, Breloom, Conkeldurr
  • Swampert: Roserade, Sceptile, Breloom, Venusaur
  • Torterra: Weavile, Glaceon, Mamoswine
Screenshot of Lucario battling in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The popular Gen IV ‘mon is a strong contender against Team Rocket’s Cliff.

Given the majority of Cliff encounters will start with Omanyte and end with Tyranitar, Lucario is one of the best picks to face off against the Leader. The Gen IV character is strong against two of his potential ‘mon.

If you happen to lose to the Team Rocket boss, don’t worry. You can face off against him multiple times and even adjust your team. However, in most scenarios, his lineup is fairly predictable.

GTA 6 Vice City speculation grows after Cayo Perico update easter egg

Published: 4/Jan/2021 21:00

by Michael Gwilliam
GTA Panther Varisty jacket
Reddit/Fabry06/Rockstar Games

GTA Online players have discovered a new Vice City easter egg after the Cayo Perico update, leading some to speculate that this could be yet another sign that Grand Theft Auto 6 would return to Rockstar’s version of the sunshine state.

It’s long been rumored that the next installment in the GTA series would see the franchise return to Vice City. Now, players have found a little easter egg that further fuels that speculation.

The latest Cayo Perico heist update gave players a free jacket for participating in the 100 Billion Heist Challenge in November.

Titled “Panther Varsity,” the jacket features a purple diamond and the number four in the front. The back of the jacket, however, is where things get interesting.

GTA Online jacket features vice city text
Reddit/Fabry06/Rockstar Games
This jacket seemingly references Vice City.

On the back, there is a picture of a panther and the “fake Latin” phrase “Hostes Ad Pulverem Ferire” which roughly translates to “Pulverize the enemy.”

The text is notably found above a courthouse-looking building in downtown Vice City in the 2002 title. It was also used as the slogan for the Starballs Demolition in Los Santos back in GTA San Andreas.

“It might probably be just a reference to El Rubio panther and its enemies or something but at the end it still is a reference to Vice City,” Redditor Fabry06 noted. “Not saying they are directly hinting at GTA VI on Vice City or something but we’ve had some references in recent updates.”

GTA Vice City latin text
Reddit/Fabry06/Rockstar Games
The same text is found above this building in Vice City.

One very interesting element that the Redditor brings up is the El Rubio panther as Gustavo is eaten alive by a panther during The Cayo Perico Heist storyline.

Gustavo’s outfit is very similar to that of Gonzalez from Vice City and Vice City Stories, which could be why the Latin on the jacket seems to be a reference to that game.

Others have taken this easter egg as a sign that Rockstar is teasing them about GTA 6. “Great find. It could just be a simple reference but why reference Vice City of all places? Could be nothing, but I really feel like rockstar are teasing us here,” one player remarked.

Gustavo and Gonzalez from GTA
Rockstar Games
These two shirts are extremely similar.

“Rockstar has been teasing VI this entire update going to a South American island, the coordinates on the first trailer that goes to that road in Virginia, all the little Vice City references like this one,” another chimed in.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see just if this is in fact yet another GTA 6 tease, but so far, Rockstar has been dead silent on any news pertaining to the long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5.