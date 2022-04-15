How to create AI generated Pokemon using Fakemon randomizer

Looking to create your own AI generated Pokemon? This brilliant Fakemon randomizer allows you to make totally original species with some surprisingly good results.

If you just can’t wait for The Pokemon Company and Game Freak to reveal Scarlet & Violet’s new Pokedex additions later this year, then making your own AI generated Pokemon might keep you busy until then.

A new creation from machine-learning engineer Liam Eloie lets you do just that. Known as Nokemon, the web-based app can generate fake Pokemon based on type or an existing species with mixed outcomes.

The best thing about this randomizer is that the results can go from looking like genuine Pokemon to being hilariously bad, and some of them can be pretty scary the further you dive down the Fakemon rabbit hole.

How to create your own AI generated Pokemon

You can make your own AI generated Pokemon by visiting the Nokemon randomizer website.

There are a few options to choose between, but the simplest way to create an AI generated Pokemon using this website is to select ‘Random’ and hit the ‘Generate’ button, which will create something totally unique.

If you want a bit more control over the final product, you can either select a type – anything from Fire to Fairy – or choose an existing Pokemon like Eevee or Jigglypuff as a base for the random Fakemon creation.

Then you could end up with something a little bit like this monstrosity below.

How does the fake Pokemon randomizer work?

According to a blog post by creator Liam Eloie, the Nokemon generator was designed using an AI model called DALL-E, which was trained using the 3D Pokemon model images from Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

“Image generation has come a long way in the last few years,” explained Eloie. “Going from generating a blurry patch of pixels to being able to generate plausible images of Pokémon based on a text description is a huge feat.

“How long will it be before The Pokémon Company run out of ideas for creating Pokémon? Well, given the state of image generation, it is now trivial to come up with an endless number of creative and wonderful creatures.”

Eloie has teased that he’s working on a way to evolve these AI generated Pokemon, so it’ll be interesting to see how the program develops in the future! In the meantime, we’ll be creating the most cursed Nokemon we can.