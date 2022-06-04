How to complete Tundra habitat Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go Fest 2022

The Tundra habitat Collection Challenge is available for players who purchase a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket, and we’ve got all the details you need to complete it.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is finally here! There are loads of features to enjoy like Special Research stories, the Global Challenge Arena, and new Shiny debuts which will keep you occupied throughout both days.

Rotating Habitat Hours have also made a return for the event, and ticketholders will be able to access four Collection Challenges themed on the following locations: City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra.

In this guide, we’re going to run through the Pokemon you need to catch for the Tundra habitat Collection Challenge, as well as the rewards you’ll get at the end.

How to complete Pokemon Go Tundra Collection Challenge

These are the Pokemon you’ll need to catch to complete the Tundra habitat Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Swinub Spawns in the wild during Tundra Hour Meditite Spawns in the wild during Tundra Hour Piplup Spawns in the wild during Tundra Hour Omanyte Spawns in the wild during Tundra Hour Cubchoo Spawns in the wild during Tundra Hour Wailmer Spawns in the wild during Tundra Hour Spheal Spawns in the wild during Tundra Hour Popplio Spawns in the wild during Tundra Hour Wingull Spawns in the wild during Tundra Hour

Our best advice if you’re finding it hard to complete the Tundra habitat Collection Challenge is to use the Nearby feature on the overworld map to check if any Pokemon you need are close by.

You can also use Lure Modules or Incense, the latter of which seems to have gone back to the old boosted spawn rate when stationary – at least for the duration of Pokemon Go Fest 2022.

Pokemon Go Tundra Collection Challenge rewards

If you manage to complete the Tundra habitat Collection Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 2022 Stardust, a Galarian Darumaka encounter, and 1 Incense.

Remember that Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ends on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 6 PM local time, so you’ll need to complete all of the Collection Challenges including this one before then.

For more tips to make the most out of Pokemon Go Fest 2022, check out our Day 1 and Day 2 guides, as well as our new Shinies guide.