How to complete Rainforest habitat Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go Fest 2022

Published: 4/Jun/2022 11:30

by Daniel Megarry
Shroomish in the Rainforest habitat Collection Challenge for Pokemon Go Fest 2022
Niantic / Pixabay

During Pokemon Go Fest 2022, there will be a Rainforest habitat Collection Challenge to complete in order to earn some great rewards – so here’s everything you need to know.

Rotating Habitat Hours are some of the best features in Pokemon Go Fest 2022, as each themed hour will bring with it a unique lineup of wild Pokemon and Incense spawns for trainers around the world to catch.

Players who purchase a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket from the in-game shop will also be able to access a separate Collection Challenge for each of these Habitat Hours to make the most of all those wild spawns.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to complete the Rainforest habitat Collection Challenge, including the lineup of Pokemon required and the rewards on offer for catching them all.

Contents

How to complete Pokemon Go Rainforest Collection Challenge

These are the Pokemon you’ll need to catch to complete the Rainforest habitat Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite
Turtwig Spawns in the wild during Rainforest Hour Turtwig in Pokemon Go
Shroomish Spawns in the wild during Rainforest Hour Shroomish
Venipede Spawns in the wild during Rainforest Hour Venipede
Seedot Spawns in the wild during Rainforest Hour Seedot
Karrablast Spawns in the wild during Rainforest Hour Karrablast
Mudkip Spawns in the wild during Rainforest Hour Mudkip
Rowlet Spawns in the wild during Rainforest Hour Rowlet
Slakoth Spawns in the wild during Rainforest Hour Slakoth in Pokemon GO Plains habitat
Chimchar Spawns in the wild during Rainforest Hour Chimchar

If you’re having a hard time catching any of these, try checking out the Nearby feature. You can access this from the overworld map and it will show you several Pokemon within walking distance.

It might also be worth using an Incense or Lure Module, as these will both increase the spawn rate of Pokemon during each Habitat Hour.

Pokemon Go Rainforest Collection Challenge rewards

If you manage to complete the Rainforest habitat Collection Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 2022 Stardust, a Pancham encounter, and 1 Incense.

With the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 event coming to an end on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 6 PM local time, you’ll need to complete this Collection Challenge before then or it will disappear.

While you’re here, check out our Day 1 and Day 2 guides, as well as our new Shinies guide, to help you get the most out of Pokemon Go Fest 2022.

