How to complete Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenge

Pokemon Go has announced the four Collection Challenges to complete during Psychic Spectacular 2023. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

The mobile game’s Psychic Spectacular event marks the first time trainers can encounter Shiny Solosis. Other featured wild spawns include Ralts, Spoink, Meditite, and more.

Pokemon Go players can participate in the event from Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10 am until Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It is one of the several events Pokemon Go introduced since the Adventure Abounds season began on September 1.

During Psychic Spectacular, you can also complete Timed Research and four Collection Challenges. Here’s what Pokemon you must catch to finish the latter.

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenge explained

Niantic

Thanks to Serebii, we have the information on what trainers must do to complete the event’s Collection Challenge.

Here are the Pokemon needed for the Gardevoir challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Ralts As a wild spawn Kirlia Evolve Ralts by using 25 Candy Gardevoir Evolve Kirlia by using 100 Candy

After finishing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Gardevoir Mega Energy.

The following Pokemon are needed for the Alakazam challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Abra As a wild spawn Kadabra Evolve Abra by using 25 Candy Alakazam Evolve Kadabra by using 100 Candy or trading

By completing this challenge, you’ll receive 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Alakazam Mega Energy.

These are the Pokemon you must catch for the Slowbro challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Slowpoke As a wild spawn Slowbro Evolve Slowpoke by using 50 Candy Galarian Slowpoke As a wild spawn

After finishing the Slowbro Collection Challenge, you’ll gain 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Slowbro Mega Energy.

Here are the Pokemon you’ll need to catch for the fourth and final Medicham challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Meditite As a wild spawn Medicham Evolve Meditite by using 50 Candy

Lastly, you’ll earn 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Medicham Mega Energy from finishing this challenge.

Now you know how to complete the Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenge. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

