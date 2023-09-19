How to complete Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenge
Pokemon Go has announced the four Collection Challenges to complete during Psychic Spectacular 2023. Here’s what you’ll need to do.
The mobile game’s Psychic Spectacular event marks the first time trainers can encounter Shiny Solosis. Other featured wild spawns include Ralts, Spoink, Meditite, and more.
Pokemon Go players can participate in the event from Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10 am until Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It is one of the several events Pokemon Go introduced since the Adventure Abounds season began on September 1.
During Psychic Spectacular, you can also complete Timed Research and four Collection Challenges. Here’s what Pokemon you must catch to finish the latter.
Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenge explained
Thanks to Serebii, we have the information on what trainers must do to complete the event’s Collection Challenge.
Here are the Pokemon needed for the Gardevoir challenge:
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Ralts
|As a wild spawn
|Kirlia
|Evolve Ralts by using 25 Candy
|Gardevoir
|Evolve Kirlia by using 100 Candy
After finishing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Gardevoir Mega Energy.
The following Pokemon are needed for the Alakazam challenge:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Abra
|As a wild spawn
|Kadabra
|Evolve Abra by using 25 Candy
|Alakazam
|Evolve Kadabra by using 100 Candy or trading
By completing this challenge, you’ll receive 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Alakazam Mega Energy.
These are the Pokemon you must catch for the Slowbro challenge:
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Slowpoke
|As a wild spawn
|Slowbro
|Evolve Slowpoke by using 50 Candy
|Galarian Slowpoke
|As a wild spawn
After finishing the Slowbro Collection Challenge, you’ll gain 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Slowbro Mega Energy.
Here are the Pokemon you’ll need to catch for the fourth and final Medicham challenge:
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Meditite
|As a wild spawn
|Medicham
|Evolve Meditite by using 50 Candy
Lastly, you’ll earn 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Medicham Mega Energy from finishing this challenge.
Now you know how to complete the Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenge. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips