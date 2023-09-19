GamingPokemon

How to complete Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenge

Ralts appearing in the Pokemon Go Spotlight HourNiantic

Pokemon Go has announced the four Collection Challenges to complete during Psychic Spectacular 2023. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

The mobile game’s Psychic Spectacular event marks the first time trainers can encounter Shiny Solosis. Other featured wild spawns include Ralts, Spoink, Meditite, and more.

Pokemon Go players can participate in the event from Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10 am until Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It is one of the several events Pokemon Go introduced since the Adventure Abounds season began on September 1.

Article continues after ad

During Psychic Spectacular, you can also complete Timed Research and four Collection Challenges. Here’s what Pokemon you must catch to finish the latter.

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenge explained

A poster for the Psychic Spectacular event in pokemon goNiantic

Thanks to Serebii, we have the information on what trainers must do to complete the event’s Collection Challenge.

Here are the Pokemon needed for the Gardevoir challenge:

PokemonHow to catch it Sprite
RaltsAs a wild spawnRalts in pokemon go
KirliaEvolve Ralts by using 25 CandyKirlia
GardevoirEvolve Kirlia by using 100 CandyGardevoir

After finishing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Gardevoir Mega Energy.

The following Pokemon are needed for the Alakazam challenge:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Article continues after ad
PokemonHow to catch itSprite
Abra As a wild spawn Abra
Kadabra Evolve Abra by using 25 Candy
AlakazamEvolve Kadabra by using 100 Candy or tradingAlakazam

By completing this challenge, you’ll receive 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Alakazam Mega Energy.

These are the Pokemon you must catch for the Slowbro challenge:

Pokemon How to catch itSprite
Slowpoke As a wild spawn Slowpoke
SlowbroEvolve Slowpoke by using 50 Candy
Galarian SlowpokeAs a wild spawnGalarian Slowpoke

After finishing the Slowbro Collection Challenge, you’ll gain 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Slowbro Mega Energy.

Here are the Pokemon you’ll need to catch for the fourth and final Medicham challenge:

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
MedititeAs a wild spawnMeditite
Medicham Evolve Meditite by using 50 CandyMedicham

Lastly, you’ll earn 1000 Stardust, 1000 XP, and 100 Medicham Mega Energy from finishing this challenge.

Now you know how to complete the Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenge. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

Related:

Top 24 most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips

Related Topics

Pokemon Go