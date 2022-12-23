How to complete Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge has arrived in Pokemon Go, so here are all the Pokemon you need to catch and the rewards you’ll get for completing it.

Pokemon Go is currently celebrating the festive season with a two-part Winter Holidays event. There’s also a special mini-event taking place from December 25 to December 26 called Winter Wonderland.

The main feature of this mini-event is a Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge to enjoy. If you complete this, you’ll get a Galarian Mr. Mime encounter and an Incense, so it’s worth doing it if you’ve got the time.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Collection Challenge, including the Pokemon you need to catch and how to find them.

Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge explained

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch them Eevee in a holiday hat Spawning in the wild, One-Star Raids, Field Research Swinub Spawning in the wild Snorunt Spawning in the wild Spheal Spawning in the wild Bergmite Spawning in the wild, 7km eggs Snover Spawning in the wild Delibird in a bow Spawning in the wild, Field Research Vanillite Spawning in the wild Cubchoo in a bow Spawning in the wild, One-Star Raids, Field Research Cryogonal Spawning in the wild

If you complete this Collection Challenge you’ll be rewarded with a Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, one Incense, and a nice chunk of XP.

You’ve only got until Sunday, December 26, 2022, at 8PM local time to finish this Collection Challenge, so there’s not much time!

Once you’ve completed the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge, check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

