How to complete Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Collection Challenge

The Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Collection Challenge requires trainers to find many Fossil Pokemon that will appear more frequently during the event.

The 2024 edition of Adventure Week kicked off on August 2 in Pokemon Go. And like past events of its like, trainers will have an opportunity to capture rare Fossil Pokemon.

Last year, Niantic released a Collection Challenge that gave trainers the chance to unlock rewards by collecting the creatures that spawned more frequently during it. That will again be the case this year, as a new Collection Challenge is now live.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what trainers need to know about the Adventure Week 2024 Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Collection explained

For the Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 challenge, players will need to complete two subsets of collections to finish it in whole. And given the nature of past Adventure Weeks, both revolve around catching Fossil Pokemon. However, there is a “Dig Up” portion that revolves around Ground-type Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the Pokemon required for the two, thanks to Leek Duck:

Article continues after ad

Ancient Discoveries Collection Challenge

Pokemon How to get it Sprite Kabuto Wild encounter Kabutops Evolve a Kabuto with 50 Candy Aerodactyl Wild encounter Omanyte Wild encounter Omastar Evolve an Omanyte with 50 Candy

As one would expect from the Ancient Discoveries name, all five are Fossil Pokemon. Kabuto and Omanyte are Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild.

Those who complete this portion will receive 2,500 Stardust, an Anorith encounter, and x25 Mega Energy for Aerodactyl.

Dig It Collection Challenge

Pokemon How to get it Sprite Drilbur Wild encounter Excadrill Evolve a Drilbur with 50 Candy Dunsparce Wild encounter Diglett Wild encounter Dugtrio Evolve a Diglett with 50 Candy

This part of the challenge focuses on Ground-type Pokemon, with the exception of Dunsparce.

Those portion yields 2,500 Stardust, a Lileep encounter, and x25 Mega Energy for Aerodactyl upon completion.

For future planning, be sure to check out what’s head in the Pokemon Go World Championships 2024 event.