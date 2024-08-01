How to complete Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Collection Challenge

How to complete Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Collection ChallengeNiantic / The Pokemon Company
The Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Collection Challenge requires trainers to find many Fossil Pokemon that will appear more frequently during the event.
The 2024 edition of Adventure Week kicked off on August 2 in Pokemon Go. And like past events of its like, trainers will have an opportunity to capture rare Fossil Pokemon.
Last year, Niantic released a Collection Challenge that gave trainers the chance to unlock rewards by collecting the creatures that spawned more frequently during it. That will again be the case this year, as a new Collection Challenge is now live.
Here’s what trainers need to know about the Adventure Week 2024 Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Collection explained
For the Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 challenge, players will need to complete two subsets of collections to finish it in whole. And given the nature of past Adventure Weeks, both revolve around catching Fossil Pokemon. However, there is a “Dig Up” portion that revolves around Ground-type Pokemon.
Here’s a look at the Pokemon required for the two, thanks to Leek Duck:
Ancient Discoveries Collection Challenge
|Pokemon
|How to get it
|Sprite
|Kabuto
|Wild encounter
|Kabutops
|Evolve a Kabuto with 50 Candy
|Aerodactyl
|Wild encounter
|Omanyte
|Wild encounter
|Omastar
|Evolve an Omanyte with 50 Candy
As one would expect from the Ancient Discoveries name, all five are Fossil Pokemon. Kabuto and Omanyte are Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild.
Those who complete this portion will receive 2,500 Stardust, an Anorith encounter, and x25 Mega Energy for Aerodactyl.
Dig It Collection Challenge
|Pokemon
|How to get it
|Sprite
|Drilbur
|Wild encounter
|Excadrill
|Evolve a Drilbur with 50 Candy
|Dunsparce
|Wild encounter
|Diglett
|Wild encounter
|Dugtrio
|Evolve a Diglett with 50 Candy
This part of the challenge focuses on Ground-type Pokemon, with the exception of Dunsparce.
Those portion yields 2,500 Stardust, a Lileep encounter, and x25 Mega Energy for Aerodactyl upon completion.
