How to complete Plains habitat Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go Fest 2022

If you’re struggling to complete the Plains habitat Collection Challenge during Pokemon Go Fest 2022, we’ve got tips to help you catch ’em all.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is a massive event for trainers around the world, offering a chance to enjoy Special Research stories, the Global Challenge Arena, and a mystery new Raid Boss on the second day.

Rotating Habitat Hours are also returning for the first day of the event, and players who purchased a ticket to Go Fest 2022 will be able to complete a themed Collection Challenge during each Habitat Hour.

In this guide, we’ll show you all the Pokemon you need to catch to complete the Plains habitat Collection Challenge, as well as the rewards you can unlock once you’ve got them all.

Advertisement

Contents

How to complete Pokemon Go Plains Collection Challenge

These are the Pokemon you’ll need to catch to complete the Plains habitat Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Litleo Spawns in the wild during Plains Hour Shelmet Spawns in the wild during Plains Hour Larvitar Spawns in the wild during Plains Hour Numel Spawns in the wild during Plains Hour Buizel Spawns in the wild during Plains Hour Trapinch Spawns in the wild during Plains Hour Drilbur Spawns in the wild during Plains Hour Girafarig Spawns in the wild during Plains Hour Patrat Spawns in the wild during Plains Hour

A good tip if you’re struggling to complete the Plains Collection Challenge is to use the Nearby feature to display any species that are within walking distance – you can access this from the overworld map.

Now is a great time to use any spare Incense and Lure Modules to increase the spawn rate of Pokemon during each Habitat Hour. Remember you need to be moving to get the most out of Incense.

Pokemon Go Plains Collection Challenge rewards

If you manage to complete the Plains habitat Collection Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 2022 Stardust, an Axew encounter, and 1 Incense.

Advertisement

Read More: Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Remember that Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ends on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 6 PM local time, so you’ll need to complete all of the Collection Challenges including this one before then.

While you’re here, check out our Day 1 and Day 2 guides, as well as our new Shinies guide, to help you get the most out of Pokemon Go Fest 2022.