How to complete Dark Flames Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Dark Flames event is bringing a new limited-time Collection Challenge involving tons of different Pokemon. So, here’s how to complete the challenge and earn your reward.

Pokemon Go has a brand new event taking place in the game, otherwise known as the Dark Flames event. It features the debut of Turtonator, tons of exciting challenges, and plenty of rewards for those who complete those challenges.

Article continues after ad

One such challenge is the Collection Challenge, which requires players to catch a variety of different Pokemon in order to earn some great rewards. The creatures you’ll need to catch will vary depending on the path you choose in the Dark Flames Timed Research.

So, to help you complete this challenge, here’s a breakdown of the Pokemon Go Dark Flames Collection Challenge and what rewards you can expect.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Dark Flames Collection Challenge explained

Niantic

Depending on the path you choose once you’ve completed Step One of the Dark Flames Timed Research, you’ll need to catch either Dark-type or Fire-type Pokemon to complete this event’s Collection Challenge.

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Dark-type Dark Flames Collection Challenge:

Article continues after ad

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Poochyena* As a wild spawn Carvanha* As a wild spawn or as a reward for completing Step Two of the Dark Flames Timed Research Houndour* As a wild spawn Stunky* As a wild spawn Litwick* As a wild spawn or as a reward for completing the ‘Catch 5 Fire-type Pokemon’ Field Research task Mightyena Evolve a Poochyena with 50 Candy Sharpedo Evolve a Carvanha with 50 Candy Incineroar Evolve a Torracat with 100 Candy

For completing this Collection Challenge you’ll receive 100 Houndoom Mega Energy and 5000 XP.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Fire-type Dark Flames Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Litten As a wild spawn Vulpix* As a wild spawn Houndour* As a wild spawn Numel* As a wild spawn Galarian Zigzagoon* As a wild spawn Ninetales Evolve a Vulpix with 50 Candy Camerupt Evolve a Numel with 50 Candy Incineroar Evolve a Torrocat with 100 Candy

For completing this Collection Challenge you’ll receive 100 Houndoom Mega Energy and 5000 XP.

Pokemon marked with * may appear Shiny.

You’ve got until Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8PM local time to complete this Collection Challenge, so don’t hang about too long!

Article continues after ad

There you have it, now you know how to complete the Dark Flames Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go. While looking for these Pokemon, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips