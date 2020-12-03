 How to catch shiny Fletchling in Pokemon Go: Tips & Tricks - Dexerto
How to catch shiny Fletchling in Pokemon Go: Tips & Tricks

Published: 3/Dec/2020 10:43

by Alex Garton
Niantic

Catching a Shiny Fletchling can be difficult for Pokemon Go players, especially on account of their rarity. If you want to know how to finally catch one, you’ve come to the right place. 

Finding shiny versions of species in Pokemon Go can be a tough task. It’s been reported that the odds of finding a shiny Pokemon in the wild are roughly 1 in 450. So, it’s safe to say that catching a shiny version is heavily influenced by your luck.

Tracking down a Shiny Fletchling is the goal for a lot of Pokemon Go players. The species has a great evolution path that first evolves into a Fletchinder and then a Talonflame.

Let’s check out some tips and tricks you can use to catch a Shiny Fletchling.

Niantic
Pokemon Go’s Kalos event is active until December 8.

Where can I find a Shiny Fletchling?

A Shiny Fletchling can be obtained from four different sources. These are the following:

  • Research Encounters
  • Wild Encounters
  • 2km eggs
  • Raids

You’ll notice that none of these methods guarantee a Shiny Fletchling right away. You just have a chance at receiving a version from these sources.

Tips and tricks for catching a Shiny Fletchling

First of all, if you’re looking to find a Shiny Fletchling, your best bet is to start searching for one right away. The ongoing Kalos event that is running up until December 8 has boosted the spawn and hatch rates of Kalos region Pokemon.

Luckily for us, Fletchling is a Kalos region Pokemon and this boost will increase your chance of finding a shiny version. Your best bet is just to play the game as much as possible over this period to maximize your chances of getting lucky.

Finally, in the wild, it’s best to avoid catching Pokemon that you don’t need. Focus purely on looking for Fletchlings and attempting to find a Shiny version.

Niantic
Finding Shiny versions is just a case of persistence and consistent playtime.

Of course, following these tips will not guarantee you find a Shiny Fletchling over the Kalos event.

However, it puts you on the right track and gives you a good idea of where to look.

