How to catch Pokemon in trees in Scarlet & Violet

Can’t reach that pesky Pineco? Here’s how to knock Pokemon out of trees while exploring the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

There’s no way to avoid the new tree-bound Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. The Paldea region is chock full of these stubborn little creatures and it’s up to each trainer to figure out how to get them onto the ground and into battle.

Thankfully there are multiple answers and neither is too difficult. All it takes is a little creativity (and good accuracy from our digital avatars.)

How to get Pokemon out of trees in Scarlet & Violet

As mentioned before, there are two ways to go about doing this. If you’re just looking to knock down a singular ‘Mon then it’s quite easy. All you need to do is target lock on the creature you’re looking to battle and then toss a Pokeball at it.

You can do this by holding ZL to enter aiming mode and then pressing ZR when you’re ready to kick things off. Doing this will automatically trigger a fight so it’s best to be prepared well before you start aiming.

The Pokemon Company The most efficient way to get Pokemon out of trees requires the help of your Legendary.

The process is a little different if you’re trying to get multiple creatures out of a tree in one fell swoop. If you want to do that, you’ll need Koraidon/Miraidon in Ride mode and have the Dash ability unlocked from defeating the Stony Cliff Titan.

All it takes from there is using that Dash and slamming into the tree that you’re hoping to shake. After contact, all of the hidden gems will come raining down and you’ll have your pick of the lot.

That’s it for knocking Pokemon out of trees! For more Scarlet & Violet guides, check out these options below:

