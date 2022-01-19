How to catch Helioptile in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Helioptile and Heliolisk are finally making their Pokemon Go debuts, but how do you catch them? And is Shiny Helioptile available? We’ve got all the answers you need right here.

The second half of January in Pokemon Go is dedicated to the two-week-long Power Plant event, which celebrates the Kanto and Kalos regions and puts a focus on Electric-type Pokemon like Pikachu and Shinx.

As well as Timed Research tasks and new Raid Bosses, players will also be able to catch the Kalos region’s Electric/Normal-type Helioptile and evolve it into Heliolisk for the first time ever in Pokemon Go!

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to catch Helioptile as well as details about its Shiny availability.

Contents

How to get Helioptile in Pokemon Go

There are two main ways you can catch Helioptile during the Power Plant event:

As an encounter out in the wild .

. As a reward for completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

The easiest way to get a Helioptile is to encounter it in the wild, although you can’t guarantee you’ll find one this way. Using Incense or Lure Modules on PokeStops should help speed up the process.

Completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks may be a more sure-fire way of getting a Helioptile, and there’s always a chance that Heloptile will be offered as a reward for completing Timed Research, too.

Advertisement

It’s currently unknown what will happen to Helioptile once the Power Plant event is over, but its chances of spawning in the wild will likely be incredibly low, so it’s best to catch as many as you need right now.

Can Helioptile be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Helioptile is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. Niantic rarely debuts a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny variation, so you’ll have to make do with regular Helioptile for now.

There’s no indication of when Shiny Helioptile will appear, but based on previous Shinies, it could be years away. Our best advice is to keep your eyes out for any Kalos or Electric-themed event in the future.

Advertisement

You can see what Shiny Helioptile will look like in the image below.

How to evolve Helioptile into Heliolisk

You’ll need 50 Candy and a Sun Stone to evolve Helioptile into Heliolisk. Getting 50 Candy shouldn’t take you too long, but using Pinap Berries and transferring Heloptile can help you acquire Candy faster.

Read More: Best Pokemon games ranked

If you don’t have a spare Sun Stone lying around in your inventory, we’ve got a handy Sun Stone guide that should help you find one.

Once you’ve got enough Candy and a Sun Stone, you simply need to choose your favorite Helioptile, taking into account their stats, then tap on the ‘Evolve’ button and watch the animation.

Advertisement

Once you’ve caught a Helioptile and evolved it into Heliolisk, make sure you check out some of our other Pokemon Go tips and guides:

Best attackers and defenders | Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Pokemon Go current Raid Bosses