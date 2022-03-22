How to catch Fomantis in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Fomantis and Lurantis are making their Pokemon Go debuts during the Lush Jungle event, but how do you catch them? And can they be Shiny? Let’s find out.

The latest Pokemon Go special event, Lush Jungle, has arrived. As well as the introduction of another Legendary, Tapu Lele, players will also be able to add the newly-debuted Fomantis to their collection.

Fomantis is a Grass-type species that first appeared in Sun and Moon’s Alola region. Known as the Sickle Grass Pokemon, it eventually evolves into Lurantis when you’ve collected enough Candy.

Below, you’ll find out how to catch Fomantis in Pokemon Go, how to evolve it into Lurantis, and details about its Shiny availability.

Advertisement

Contents

How to catch Fomantis in Pokemon Go

There are four main ways to catch Fomantis during the Lush Jungle event:

As an encounter in the wild (if you’re lucky).

As a reward for completing specific Field Research tasks.

As a reward for completing Lush Jungle Timed Research tasks.

As a reward for completing Step 1 of the Akala Adventure Special Research.

Wild encounters might seem like the easiest way to catch Fomantis, but it’s quite a rare spawn, so it might be best to focus on completing the Akala Adventure Special Research and Lush Jungle Timed Research.

It’s currently unknown what will happen to Fomantis once the Lush Jungle event is over, but it’s safe to say it won’t be easy to find in the wild, so it’s best to catch as many as you need to evolve it while you can.

How to evolve Fomantis into Lurantis in Pokemon Go

In order to evolve Fomantis into Lurantis in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to collect 50 Candy and evolve it during the day. You can tell if it’s daytime because the sky on the overworld map will be bright.

Advertisement

If you’re struggling to collect enough Candy to evolve Fomantis, focus on catching as many as you can out in the wild or by completing Special Research tasks and event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

Remember that you can also use Pinap Berries to collect extra Candy when catching Fomantis.

Can Fomantis be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Fomantis is currently unavailable to catch in Pokemon Go, which means Shiny Lurantis is also unavailable.

Niantic rarely debuts a new Pokemon species alongside its Shiny variation. It’s likely that Shiny Fomantis will arrive during a future special event, although this could be months or even years away.

Advertisement

Now that you know how to catch Fomantis and evolve it into Lurantis, check our some of our other guides below:

Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch a Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Best moves to learn with Elite Fast TM | Best moves to learn with Elite Charged TM