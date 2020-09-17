How to catch Duraludon in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Trainers trying to complete their Sword & Shield Pokedex may still be looking for the incredibly hard to find dragon Duraludon. Here is the best way to catch the majestic Steel monster.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation witch the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch RPG introduced players to a wealth of new monsters in the Galar region, as well as new locations and features.

While many have already gone on to beat the title's campaign, some may still be struggling to find Duraludon to complete their Pokedex. The Gen VIII Dragon is one of the hardest characters to catch.

How to get Duraludon in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Duraludon was first introduced in Sword & Shield, and is one of the signature monsters of Dragon-type Gym Leader Raihan. According to its Pokedex entry, the 'mon's metal coated body is extremely lightweight.

Its most striking feature is its skyscraper tower-like body, and it is also one of the hardest characters to find in eighth gen RPG.

While it can be found wandering around in the overworld of Route 10, its spawn rate is only 1%. Thankfully, there is a second location that doubles those odds. Note: you need the Rotom bike to have the water riding upgrade, which you get on Route 9.

How to catch Duraludon

Step 1: Go into the System Settings on your Nintendo Switch. Then scroll down to System and click Date & Time. Turn Synchronize Clock via Internet off. Change your date to February 1, 2020.

Step 2: Load up your save and fast travel to Hammerlocke Hills. Then head to the Lake of Outrage on your map. You will need to ride your bike across the body of water, and upon arrival it should be snowstorm weather due to the change in date.

Step 3: Duraludon only spawns in a surprise battle. So run around in the tall grass until you see a red explanation mark. Repeat this process over and over again until it finally attacks you.

Step 4: Once you battle it, it is recommended you use a Pokemon with False Swipe, Paralyze, or Sleep moves to increase your catch chance. And that's it!

The Galar Dragon can only be found in a snowstorm weather, so it's important you follow step one. You might be running around for 30 minutes as the spawn rate is only 2%, but it's better than the 1% Overworld rate on Route 10.

According to Serebii, the Pokemon can also be found in three 5-star Max Raid battles, and is also available in its G-Max form at the Giant's Seat location if you are lucky enough.

Raid Den locations

Dusty Bowl

Giant's Seat

Stony Wilderness

Gigantamax Raid Battles

Giant's Seat

Daraludon has already become a fan favorite since its debut in Gen VIII, and was even heavily featured in the Twilight Wings anime.

Sword & Shield has continued to crush it in sales since its release in 2019. This year, it was revealed to be the third fastest-selling title in the Pokemon franchise.