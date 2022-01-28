In Hisui, Trainers can find the Psychic Lunar Legendary after finding its special location. Here is how to catch Cresselia in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Players jumping into Pokemon Legends Arceus will experience a vastly different version of the Sinnoh region. Despite being a Diamond & Pearl origin story, the 2022 RPG is still packed with beloved Gen IV characters such as Cresselia.

Trainers looking to add the Lunar Duo Legendary to their team will have to unlock its hidden location. The Psychic-type is impossible to catch unless you first break through its tricky battle. Here is everything you need to know.

Cresselia location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Players will not be able to find the Legendary until late into the story as Cresselia is only available in the post-game. Trainers will need to first obtain Mission 23: The Plate of Moonview Arena from Cogita.

Advertisement

After unlocking the quest, you will then have to find its location. Below we will break down the quickest way to find the Psychic-type:

After beating the main story, speak to Volo who will then take you to Cogita to receive Mission 23. Now that you have unlocked the quest, head on over to Coronet Highlands. Once there, fast travel to the campsite waypoint located just left of the Sacred Plaza. Now walk left to Moonview Arena to trigger a cutscene with Warden Melli. After the sequence is over, you will automatically be taken to the arena where Cresselia will be waiting for you.

How to catch Cresselia in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The showdown with Cresselia is tricky as you will first need to get past its Psychic field of energy. Walking towards the ‘mon will actually reverse your controls, making it difficult to approach it.

Read More: All Pokemon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift codes

Just like the Nobles, Game Freak requires you to bring down its shield first before you can even attempt to attack it.

As soon as you approach the Legendary, your controls will become reversed due to its Psychic force field. To get around this, hold your joystick in the down direction to walk directly into the Lunar Pokemon. Once you are close enough, the force field will lower and you will need to throw a Pokeball at it to burst the shield completely. After it’s been brought down, immediately throw your Pokemon at it to trigger the battle. Use Dark, Ghost, or Bug moves to quickly bring down its health. Once its HP is lowered to yellow or red, select a Great or Ultra Ball and throw it at Cresselia. If the Legendary breaks out, make sure to keep its health down to at least yellow and continue to throw Balls at it until it is finally caught.

And that is all there is to it. After catching the Lunar Duo Legendary, it will automatically be added to your Pokemon Legends Arceus Dex.

Advertisement

For more help on your Hisui region adventures, make sure to check out our other guides below:

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to catch Shaymin | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes | Agile & Strong Styles | Alpha Pokemon | How to get Garchomp | How to catch Lucario | All Unown locations | How to catch Eevee | Where to find Pikachu | Hisuian Growlithe & Arcanine location | How to evolve Kleavor | Sylveon evolution guide | Hisuian Voltorb location | How to get Hisuian Sliggoo & Goodra | Where to find Hisuian Zorua & Zoroark | Hisuian Braviary location | How to evolve Overqwil | How to get Hisuian Sneasel & Sneasler | Shiny hunting guide | How to get all three starters without trading