Shiny Pokemon are all the rave in the high-flying mobile game Pokemon Go, and there are some variants that offer a unique design compared to the normal version. Medicham is one of these Pokemon and you are going to want to catch this mon!

Mobile gaming has been seeing an increase in popularity over the years, and a large factor in this spike is due to Niantic’s success in developing and maintaining Pokemon Go, which is still regarded as the premier mobile game.

Similar to the traditional Pokemon titles, there are shiny Pokemon catchable within the game, and trainers worldwide are always seeking out these Pokemon to add to their collection.

Now, Medicham is one of the Pokemon with a shiny variant in Go, and if you are looking to catch and find one, we have got you covered!

What are shiny Pokemon?

Shiny Pokemon are unique forms of Pokemon that players will encounter while in the wild or doing raid battles.

These variants are extremely rare in the series and this is because the margins to encounter one are extremely slim, making the hunt even more elusive. First added into the mainstream Pokemon games, Niantic has been adding more and more shiny mon’s into Go as the months go by.

Where to find shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

In traditional Pokemon games, players would run into these shinies during encounters in the wild, in areas such as grass, or in a cave. But, in Go, there are multiple ways in which you may run into a shiny Pokemon.

Niantic has outlined some ways players are able to find shiny Pokemon in Go, and these methods can be viewed down below.

Wild encounters

Raid Boss encounters

Special Research breakthroughs

Research Task rewards

Event-limited Pokemon This includes Smeargle, Ditto, Unown, and Meltan



How to catch and find shiny Medicham in Pokemon Go

Like other shiny Pokemon in Go, there are specific tactics you can use to increase your chances of finding one of these Pokemon. One of the best methods is using lures near Pokestops, which may increase your chance of encountering these mon.

Medicham will appear from time to time in the wild, so if you can come across a bunch of them be sure to encounter all of them. As the more encounters you face, the better chance you will have in finding one of these shiny variants.

Be sure to let us know if you were able to add this Pokemon into your shiny collection!