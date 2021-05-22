How to catch and find shiny Bunnelby in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

The adorable bunny Pokemon, Bunnelby features a cosmetically pleasing shiny variant that players are always seeking. However, there are some tactics you can use to find and catch this Pokemon.

Since its release in July 2016, popular mobile title Pokemon Go has been maintaining its status as the go-to mobile game to this day. Developer Niantic has been consistently updating the game so that players always have something to do.

One of the best features regarding Pokemon Go is the ample amount of shiny Pokemon that can be found within the game. While not all shiny Pokemon are in Go, Bunnelby is, and if you are looking to find and catch this Pokemon we have got you covered.

What are Shiny Pokemon?

Shiny Pokemon are variants of Pokemon that players will run into from time to time in Pokemon games. These variants differ as they are rarely found by players, this is because they are special forms that players specifically hunt for within new games due to their rare value.

Where to find Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

In traditional Pokemon games, players encounter these Shinies during instances in the world, in areas such as grass, or in a cave. But, in Go, there are other ways players can find these rare variants.

As well, Niantic has not added all shiny Pokemon into the game, as there are currently no shiny Pokemon from Sword and Shield. But, we can assume they will be rolling out more within the near future.

Niantic has outlined some of the methods players will be able to run into Shiny Pokemon within their mobile game.

Wild encounters

Raid Boss encounters

Special Research breakthroughs

Research Task rewards

Event-limited Pokemon This includes Smeargle, Ditto, Unown, and Meltan



How to catch and find shiny Bunnelby

First introduced in Pokemon X and Y, Bunnelby is one of the more elusive Pokemon within the wild. To find it within Go, players may encounter it in certain wild areas, or by hatching 2KM eggs.

Back during the first week of April, from the 4th-8th Bunnelby had an increased spawn rate because it was a featured Pokemon during the Spring to Spring event. Players can also take advantage of using lures near Pokestops; as this may increase the spawn rate around you; but you may not get so lucky when doing this method.

Be sure to let us know if you were able to add this Pokemon into your shiny collection!