How to build the best support Gardevoir for any Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Here is how to build the best support Gardevoir to keep your team in the fight longer when taking on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids.

Different Tera Raids call for different Pokemon types and builds, meaning players will want to diversify their teams to ensure they have a Pokemon for every occasion. While many players rely on Azumarill and Iron Hands to brute force their way through raids, they won’t work in every situation.

But for those who want to take a more supportive role (which there should always be at least one support in each raid), this Gardevoir build is for you. It negates all types of damage while also healing teammates and boosting their damage.

This Gardevoir is a true support Pokemon, so you won’t be dealing any damage. Instead, the player needs to focus on damage negation and when to use cheers to boost stats or heal for their team.

Best Gardevoir build for Tera Raids

As with most support Tera Raid builds, players will want to make sure to have Reflect and Light Screen up front. These moves, when paired with the Light Clay held item, will mitigate damage for eight turns. Reflect is for physical damage, and Light Screen is for special damage.

Life Dew is next. This Water-type move heals all allies and itself by 25% of their health. Life Dew keeps trainers from using one of their precious cheers to heal the team.

And lastly, players will want to use Helping Hand to boost the damage done by an ally’s attack. If you know that your teammate is about to deliver an attack, use Helping Hand on them to ensure it does more damage.

Gardevoir will also need the Synchronize ability as it applies any status effect it receives onto its attacker. And since you won’t be dealing any damage, Tera Type does not matter as you won’t be able to Terastalize with this build.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Reflect -Light Screen -Life Dew -Helping Hand Light Clay Synchronize Impish HP & Def

Best Gardevoir Moveset

Reflect – learned via TM

– learned via TM Light Screen – learned via TM

– learned via TM Life Dew – learned at level 23

– learned at level 23 Helping Hand – learned via TM

That’s everything you need to know about Gardevoir in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

