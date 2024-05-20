How to beat Sandy Shocks Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has announced that Sandy Shocks will be featured in 5-star Tera Raids. Here are the best counters to defeat the Paradox Pokemon.

For two days only, Sandy Shocks and Iron Thorns will appear in 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Iron Thorns will be exclusive to Violet players and Sandy Shocks will be featured only for Scarlet owners.

Introduced in the Generation 9 games, Sandy Shocks is said to be the ancient form of Magneton. Unlike its modern iteration’s Electric/Steel typing, Sandy Shocks adopts an Electric/Ground dual-type instead.

If you’re hoping to face Sandy Shocks in the upcoming Tera Raid, keep reading to learn everything you need to know.

When will Sandy Shocks appear in Tera Raids?

The 5-star Tera Raid featuring Iron Thorns and Sandy Shocks will be featured in Scarlet & Violet from May 24, 2024, at 00:00 UTC until May 26, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. This will give players only two days to take down the two Paradox Pokemon.

Sandy Shocks moveset & type

Despite being an Electric/Ground-type, Sandy Shocks will take on a random Tera Type for its 5-Star Raid run.

We will update the following table with its possible move pool after the event goes live:

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Type 75 TBD Protosynthesis Any Any

How to counter Sandy Shocks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Garchomp is an excellent choice to counter Sandy Shocks due to its immunity to Electric-type attacks. The Pokemon can also outspeed Sandy Shocks and deal super-effective damage with Ground-type moves.

Another option is picking Meowscarada to resist Sandy Shock’s Electric-type attacks. Meowscarada has access to Flower Trick, a super-effective Grass-type move that never misses and always results in a critical hit.

We will update this article with specific builds to counter Sandy Shocks after its Tera Raid event goes live.

