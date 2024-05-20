How to beat Sandy Shocks Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

How to beat Sandy Shocks Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & VioletThe Pokemon Company
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has announced that Sandy Shocks will be featured in 5-star Tera Raids. Here are the best counters to defeat the Paradox Pokemon.
For two days only, Sandy Shocks and Iron Thorns will appear in 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Iron Thorns will be exclusive to Violet players and Sandy Shocks will be featured only for Scarlet owners.
Introduced in the Generation 9 games, Sandy Shocks is said to be the ancient form of Magneton. Unlike its modern iteration’s Electric/Steel typing, Sandy Shocks adopts an Electric/Ground dual-type instead.
If you’re hoping to face Sandy Shocks in the upcoming Tera Raid, keep reading to learn everything you need to know.
Contents
- When will Sandy Shocks appear in Tera Raids?
- Sandy Shocks moveset & type
- How to counter Sandy Shocks
When will Sandy Shocks appear in Tera Raids?
The 5-star Tera Raid featuring Iron Thorns and Sandy Shocks will be featured in Scarlet & Violet from May 24, 2024, at 00:00 UTC until May 26, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. This will give players only two days to take down the two Paradox Pokemon.
Sandy Shocks moveset & type
Despite being an Electric/Ground-type, Sandy Shocks will take on a random Tera Type for its 5-Star Raid run.
We will update the following table with its possible move pool after the event goes live:
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moves
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
|75
|TBD
|Protosynthesis
|Any
|Any
How to counter Sandy Shocks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Garchomp is an excellent choice to counter Sandy Shocks due to its immunity to Electric-type attacks. The Pokemon can also outspeed Sandy Shocks and deal super-effective damage with Ground-type moves.
Another option is picking Meowscarada to resist Sandy Shock’s Electric-type attacks. Meowscarada has access to Flower Trick, a super-effective Grass-type move that never misses and always results in a critical hit.
We will update this article with specific builds to counter Sandy Shocks after its Tera Raid event goes live.
That’s all you need to know about the 5-Star Tera Raid encounter against Sandy Shocks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more game content, check our other guides below:
How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet |