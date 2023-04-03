How to beat Ditto Tera Raids: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players looking to take on the “Best” Ditto Tera Raid event, look no further as this guide will teach you the best counters to bring to deal with the cheeky Transformation Pokemon.

Unlike other Tera Raids, Ditto’s difficulty changes based on the Pokemon the host brings. That’s because Ditto transforms into the host’s Pokemon, copying its stats, moves, and abilities.

This means Ditto can range from extremely challenging to a walk in the park, but it all boils down to the host. The host is the person who found the Tera Raid in their game and invited others to join via local co-op of online play.

And since Ditto is appearing in Tera Raids more frequently this weekend, here are the Pokemon the host needs to bring to make each one incredibly easy.

When will “Best” Ditto appear in Tera Raids?

Ditto will start appearing in Tera Raids more frequently starting April 7 and ending on April 9 at 23:59 UTC. Event raids will appear with a white swirl around them on the in-game map, and a large number of these raids should appear simultaneously.

Ditto Tera Raids can be any Tera Type, and all of the event raids will be five stars. The Ditto event raids are also guaranteed to have at least five perfect stats, and there’s a good chance players can find one with six.

Best builds for 5-star Ditto Tera Raid event

As mentioned previously, the difficulty of the Ditto Tera Raid depends on which Pokemon the host brings. As such, here are three Pokemon players can easily whip up to bring if they are hosting the Tera Raid.

Magikarp

Bringing a level 1 Magikarp to a Ditto Tera Raid is the best strategy by far. It has incredibly low base stats, which can be made worse with bad IVs and a Hasty/Naive nature. And to top it off, it knows Splash, a move that does literally nothing.

It’s pretty straightforward, but here’s the build:

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 1 -Splash NA Swift Swim Hasty/Naive The worse the better

Sunkern

Sunkern is also a very good choice for Tera Raids as it has the lowest base stat total in the entire Paldea Regional Pokedex. It has slightly better HP and Special Defense than Magikarp, but it’s not as useless. Players can teach their Sunkern Helping Hand, Sunny Day, and Rain Dance to support your fellow trainers.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 1 -Helping Hand -Sunny Day -Rain Dance NA Solar Power Hasty/Naive The worse the better

Wigglet

Our third and final choice for taking on Ditto is Wiglett. It has abysmal HP, Defense, and Special Defense stats making it one of the easiest Pokemon to KO. But the host can still use Helping Hand and Rain Dance to support their team while they steamroll this wet noodle.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 1 -Helping Hand -Rain Dance NA Rattled Hasty/Naive The worse the better

