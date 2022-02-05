How to beat Azelf & Uxie trials in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In Hisui, players will have to overcome three tests given by Sinnoh’s Lake Guardians. Here is how to beat the Azelf and Uxie trials in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, trainers are eventually tasked with tracking down the infamous Lake Guardians Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit.

Unlike Diamond & Pearl, however, players have to overcome their trials first before the Legendaries will offer to help. This guide will break down the answers to their quiz and how to beat their tricky tests.

The Lake Guardians trials in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You need to find the Lake Guardians after completing Mission 13: Disaster Looming in the story. After speaking to Cogita and Volo, you set off to complete the Trial of Lake Verity, Trial of Lake Valor, and The Trial of Lake Acuity.

After defeating the Alpha Pokemon boss fight in each cave, you will then have to complete a special trial given to you by each Legendary. Below we will explain the answers on how to complete each test.

Uxie trial in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Uxie can be found in Lake Acuity in the Alabaster Icelands. Once you’ve beaten Alpha Hisuian Zoroark, a cutscene will trigger featuring the Sinnoh Legendary.

The Lake Guardian will then ask the player to solve a quiz that requires you to know the design of various Pokemon:

Question: Combee. Zubat. Unown. Magneton. Dusclops. How many are their eyes?

Combee. Zubat. Unown. Magneton. Dusclops. How many are their eyes? Answer: 60131

It asks you how many eyes certain ‘mon have combined. Breaking that down, Combee has 6 eyes, Zubat has 0, Unknown has 1, Magneton has 3 and Dusclops has 1. After typing out the number combination, Uxie will say that you’ve passed the trial and will give you the Uxie’s Claw Key Item.

Azelf trial in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Azelf is located in Lake Valor at the Crimson Mirelands. While its trial is not as difficult as Uxie’s, the Legendary’s test is still pretty tricky if you don’t understand what the ‘mon is actually asking for.

The Guardian will state “Show to me unyielding will. Strike me if you can.” Here are the steps you need to take in order to complete the trial:

After the cutscene with Azelf finishes, the Legendary will ask you to demonstrate your unyielding will. Pick up the balms and throw them at the ‘mon. After missing, it will ask you to give up. Answer “I’m not through yet.” Continue to throw balms at the Legendary and each time, keep pressing forward and refuse to give up. After going through three to four cycles of this, Azelf will declare that you have passed the trial and will hand you the Azelf’s Fang Key Item.

And that is how you beat the Azelf and Uxie trials in Pokemon Legends Arceus! For Mesprit, players only need to defeat the Alpha Pokemon protecting its cave.

For more help on your Hisui region adventures, check out our other guides below:

