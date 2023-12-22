How to beat 7-star Iron Bundle Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Game Freak is giving Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players one last gift before the Holidays, with a powerful Ice-type challenge. Learn how to counter and catch this beast, in our guide to the Iron Bundle 7-star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are having something of a Holiday celebration at the moment, as alongside Delibird appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks, the Paradox Pokemon Iron Bundle is heading to Tera Raid battles as well.

Dual Ice/Water-type, Iron Bundle is a fearsome foe with monstrous Special Attack. Thankfully it doesn’t have as much Special Defense, but with that STAB-powered Ice Beam and more tricks up its sleeve, definitely don’t bring any Dragon-type Pokemon to this Christmas party.

To beat this 7-Star Tera Raid and capture Iron Bundle with the Mightiest Mark, follow our guide:

Contents

When will Iron Bundle appear in Tera Raids?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will host the Iron Bundle Tera Raid event from Friday, 22 December 2023, at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, 24 December 2023, at 23:59 UTC.

Iron Bundle moveset and type

While Iron Bundle might be a cute Pokemon, don’t take it lightly. Alongside a whopping Special Attack stat, Iron Bundle uses Snow and Aurora Veil upon entering the Tera Raid.

Plus, later on, it nullifies all abilities and uses Electric Terrain to activate its Quark Drive, making its Special Attack even more of a threat.

Its full Moveset and Abilities are listed below:

Abilities / Nature:

Tera Type: Ice

Ice Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Nature: Modest

Moveset:

Blizzard

Hydro Pump

Freeze-Dry

Chilling Water

Electric Terrain

Snowscape

Aurora Veil

Best Iron Bundle counters

Thanks to the high special attack, Ice-type, and lower Special Defense of Iron Bundle, we recommend some of the following Pokemon as viable counters for Iron Bundle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Tera Raid event:

Pokemon Moves Nature Ability Held Item Tera Type Flash Cannon, Light Screen, Metal Sound, Nasty Plot Modest Good as Gold Shell Bell Steel Tachyon Cutter, Calm Mind, Metal Sound, Flash Cannon Modest Quark Drive Shell Bell Steel Flash Cannon, Nasty Plot, Metal Sound, Life Dew Modest Inner Focus Shell Bell Steel

Gholdengo is likely the best counter for Iron Bundle, especially with a Steel Tera-type and Flash Cannon. However, this powerful combination is about to become a theme.

Iron Bundle will spam huge Special Attack moves like Hydro Pump and Ice Beam, so be sure to put some EVs into Special Defense where you can. Use Light Screen to protect your team where you can, Nasty Plot to increase your power, and then Flash Cannon until the job is done.

Iron Crown is a very similar situation, except for the fact that it shares an Ability with Iron Bundle, so when it uses Electric Terrain it will also increase Iron Crown’s stats. This means it can hold Shell Bell to recover HP, and use similar Special Attack-focused moves to take down Iron Bundle.

Lucario is slightly easier to obtain, and it was even recently featured as a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift. Be sure to use a Modest nature, as Lucario doesn’t have the uneven stat spread of many Pokemon. Utilise Metal Sound here to further lower Iron Bundle’s defense, and spam Flash Cannon after a Nasty Plot or two.

Can Iron Bundle the Unrivalled be Shiny?

Sadly, like many other Pokemon featured in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid events, Iron Bundle is Shiny locked. When you defeat Iron Bundle the Unrivalled for the first time, you will be able to catch it, but it cannot be Shiny.

You can battle it again to earn more rewards, but you cannot catch it again, so there are no opportunities to catch its Shiny form.

That’s all we have for now, but be sure to use our guide to learn all about future Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Events. Then check out our great Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides below:

