How Pokemon TCG Pocket can fix trading before it’s too late

Pokemon TCG Pocket has finally introduced its long-awaited trade feature, but it’s far from perfect. Here’s what the devs need to change in order to ensure trading succeeds and thrives.

One of the best parts of any card game is swapping out your doubles for fresh items, making risky deals or offering up your unique picks for an equally rare card. Given the importance trading plays in Pokemon TCG, it was only a matter of time before Pocket, the virtual version of the physical game, was introduced.

After months of anticipation, trading has finally been added to Pokemon TCG Pocket, but the parameters in which this new feature operates is already causing huge controversy.

Rather than making trading a free-flowing inclusion, the TCG Pocket developers have placed multiple restrictions on the feature. Consequently, players have hit back in a big way, cancelling their premium pass subscriptions and threatening to boycott the game altogether unless it’s improved.

Despite my initial frustrations with Pokemon TCG Pocket’s new trade mechanic, I am optimistic the devs can turn things around. However, changes must be made; otherwise, one of Pokemon’s most vital gameplay mechanics will become Pocket’s biggest downfall.

But what exactly should be done to elevate Pokemon TCG Pocket’s trading mechanic and make it more user-friendly? Here’s what the devs should do to fix trading before it’s too late.

Give Pocket players total freedom to trade however they like

Dexerto/The Pokemon Company Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket needs to be less restricted.

Currently, only cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island sets can be traded in Pokemon TCG Pocket. In addition, Promo cards cannot be traded at all, nor can some rare cards with a rating of two or more stars.

This concept should be completely scrapped from trading, and rather, players should have total agency when it comes to which cards they wish to offer up to trade.

Of course, this opens the door for potentially unfair or unbalanced trades, but removing the freedom from their player base is not the right move.

Growing up, I remember taking my Pokemon cards to school and trying my luck with my peers. Sometimes, I’d walk home with a pep in my step after making a particularly epic trade, but in other instances, I’d trudge back home with a regret plastered on my face.

Regardless, the risk and reward of any deals in Pokemon TCG were always one of the game’s most exciting aspects.

Removing this unpredictability and liberty in TCG Pocket in no way honors the spirit of the card game but rather feels like a slap in the face. Of all the changes that need to be made for Pocket’s trading mechanic, this is the most pivotal shift they should make.

Overhaul Pokemon TCG Pocket’s new Trade Token currency

Dexerto/The Pokemon Company Trade Tokens are not easy to acquire in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has an almost never-ending list of in-game currencies, so much so that keeping track of your supplies and surplus can sometimes be confusing. With trading now live, a new currency has been introduced called Trade Tokens.

When wanting to trade rare cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you first need to have a solid supply of trade tokens at your disposal. For example, Three-diamond cards equal 25 Trade Tokens, while One-crown cards cost a hefty 1,500 Trade Tokens.

The downside? You’ll have to burn through your duplicates to get Trade Tokens, and given how expensive exchanges are, expect to destroy dozens of double-ups even to have the chance to trade.

Given the aim of Pokemon is to catch’em all, reducing the amount of Trade Tokens required to get your hands on the more exclusive cards is a no-brainer.

Alternatively, increasing the Tokens you receive for each card you burn would be greatly beneficial. Either way, this currency needs an overhaul because as it stands, it’s way too inaccessible.