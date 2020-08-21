How and when to vote for the Pokemon Go September Community Day headliner

The Pokemon Go September Community Day will be headlined by either Caterpie, Charmander, Grimer, or Porygon - and you get to decide which.

This is the third time a Community Day will be decided by you, the Pokemon Go community. Unsurprisingly, it's a decision that trainers are more than happy to be granted.

The first vote came in February when Rhyhorn ended up being the winner. This was decided by in-game Field Research whereby the Pokemon with the most completed tasks was declared the winner.

Niantic switched things up for the next vote, however. June and July was decided by a Twitter poll, rather than an in-game activity.

Read More: How to release Shiny Mew in Pokemon Go

That time, two Pokemon were selected, with the winner headlining June and second place headlining July. Those respective Pokemon were Weedle and Gastly.

September and October will be decided by the same method. Caterpie, Charmander, Grimer, or Porygon will all feature on the upcoming Twitter poll and, like before, the winner will be given the first headlining slot and the runner-up the following month.

When will the vote take place?

Voting will be available for a 24-hour period on August 22. What exact time the poll begins is currently unknown.

The last poll that was conducted in May began at 6pm PDT time, though. As a result, we'd expect this poll to start at the same time.

Where to vote

The actual Twitter post to cast your vote isn't yet available and won't be until the vote starts.

Read More: Why 2020 actually did Pokemon Go a big favor

You can head over to the official Pokemon Go Twitter account though, as that's where you'll be able to find when it does go live. The tweet to vote will be added to this article when it's available.

Although the vote has yet to begin, many trainers believe they already know the winner. It will be interesting to see if the actual vote differs from this.