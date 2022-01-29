Hisuian Voltorb is coming to Pokemon Go in Pokemon Legends Arceus crossover

Pokemon Go players will soon be able to catch Hisuian Voltorb in the game as Niantic prepare for the release of its next Pokemon Legends Arceus crossover.

Niantic’s hit mobile title has long had different Region Forms for the hundreds of creatures that players can find while adventuring in their local areas. Now, a primitive version for the ‘mon that takes its appearance after the iconic Poke Ball is coming to the title soon.

Hisuian Voltorb was one of the first creatures from Legends Arceus that fans got to see and will be the first they can catch in Pokemon Go.

When is Hisuian Voltorb coming to Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go is introducing Hisuian Voltorb on January 30 but it’s unclear how long players will have until they can no longer find them.

Since Legends Arceus takes players thousands of years before the modern era of Pokemon, Niantic is giving its players a taste of Hisui with the new ‘mon.

According to Serebii.net, Hisuian Voltorb will appear in the game after the conclusion of the Power Plant Team Go Rocket event.

While classic Voltorb is known for being the self-destructive Electric-type, Hisuian Voltorb combines both Electric and Grass.

As more players begin their adventures in Pokemon Legends Arceus, it’s unclear if Niantic are going to introduce more creatures from the mysterious region to follow Voltorb.

The Sinnoh origins title is a momentous change of direction for Pokemon games and its success could encourage Niantic devs to expand its catalog of Hisui forms.

Only time will tell if we’ll see other popular Hisuian forms like Growlithe and Zoroark, for example, but the new Voltorb is already getting trainers excited for more.