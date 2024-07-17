A Pokemon Go player has encountered a somewhat “harsh” yet hilarious glitch involving Maushold’s rare Family of Three form.

Maushold, the Normal-type from Gen 9 recently made its Pokemon Go debut through the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event.

Scarlet & Violet fans will likely remember Maushold thanks to its rare alternate form. When trainers evolve Tandemaus, it usually appears in its standard Family of Four form. However, there is a one in 100 chance it will instead evolve into its Family of Three form with one less family member.

This rare alternate form was also added to Pokemon Go, but a new glitch has made some trainer’s Family of Three appear as a not-so-happy Family of Four.

The glitch was first encountered by X user ‘@WaferThinMint__’ who said, “Lucky to evolve a Family of 3 off the bat. I think it’s a glitch, but super harsh, the 4th Maus keeps popping up off to one side like it’s been shunned.”

The tweet included two images that showed a Family of Three Maushold with a fourth family member far off to the side, appearing to be excluded from the group.

The post subsequently gained traction on the Pokemon Go subreddit, where fans joked about the amusing glitch.

“Bro’s been a disappointment from day one,” one trainer said, while another claimed the glitch gave off “‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ vibes,” referencing the song from Encanto.

As Tandemaus and Maushold are still fresh additions to the Pokemon Go Pokedex, plenty of trainers are still on the hunt for a Family of Three Maushold. However, the Family of Three form will be even harder to get in the mobile game, as Tandemaus is mainly stuck behind the co-op Party Play feature.

At the time of writing, it’s still unclear what exactly caused the Pokemon Go glitch. At the very least, it seems to be an issue with the character models, as the screenshot shows the Pokedex registers it as a Family of Three Maushold.