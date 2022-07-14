Hilarious TikTok shows what Pokemon Go would be like if it was real

Dylan Horetski . 50 minutes ago

A TikToker by the name of ‘jumpsuitpablo’ created a video that shows what it may be like if Pokemon were real, and fans are loving it.

Since the mid-90s, Pokemon has been one of the most popular franchises in the world with the Trading Card Game, video games, as well as the ever-popular anime series.

Niantic decided to take that a step further in 2016 with Pokemon Go, which took communities by storm with the ability to catch your favorite ‘mon everywhere in the world.

But, what if the game was real and you actually were able to catch Pokemon in the wild? TikToker jumpsuitpablo brought this vision to life and TikTok is absolutely loving it.

What if Pokemon Go was real?

Uploaded on July 8, Jumpsuitpablo’s video shows a trainer holding a Pokeball in a first-person view when another person wearing a Hitmonchan cosplay jumps out from behind a bush.

After the trainer threw a few Pokeballs, the ‘mon hopped toward the trainer before throwing punches — knocking the trainer onto the ground.

It quickly went viral, gaining over two million views in the days after it was uploaded. Fans also flooded the comments with positive remarks.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

One user said: “Easily the funniest video I’ve seen all night.”

“I smell a series,” another user replied… implying they want to see more of this type of content.

However, others mentioned that they wouldn’t want to encounter a Hitmonchan in the wild: “Nah them punches coming at 200 mph. I’m good.”

Dozens of others compared it to both Pokemon Go and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which was the first video game that solely focused on the creatures appearing in the ‘overworld.’

Either way, it’s clear that viewers are a fan of his videos, so perhaps we’ll see more Pokemon creations in the near future.