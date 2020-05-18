Hilarious Pokemon Sword & Shield Raid battle ends with a single cheer

Pokemon Sword & Shield are full of funny encounters, but one player’s experience in a Max Raid battle makes for a truly hilarious moment that’ll no doubt strike your funny bone.

Pokemon houses one of the biggest fanbases in the world, as millions grew up with the anime, the Trading Card Game, and of course, the games. Pokemon Red and Blue were an instant success when they first released in the West in 1998 for the Game Boy, and players have been captivated ever since.

The franchise’s latest mainline release, Sword & Shield, brought the Galar region to the Nintendo Switch in November 2019. The titles not only have new features and a fresh Pokedex, but also some pretty hilarious moments as well.

Pokemon Max Raid battle ends with a cheer

Max Raid battles were first introduced in the Generation VIII games, and see players group up in order to take down giant versions of Pokemon, known as Gigantamax. Once you’ve whittled the monster’s health and shield down enough, it can be captured and added to your team.

Some fights can be tough though, and it all comes down to the wire when everyone’s HP is low. Reddit user ‘muvvin057’ had an unlikely hero in their battle – and they didn’t even have to use a move to secure the victory.

In the clip, the Gigantamax Pikachu’s health bar is critically low, meaning it’s on the cusp of fainting and becoming capturable. It’s all up in the air, though, as one team member’s Pokemon has passed out, so all they can do on their turn is cheer their teammates on.

This turns out to be the squad’s saving grace, as the battle’s Dynamax energy causes the rally to be boosted, causing it to smash through the monster’s barrier and weaken the foe enough to be captured.

It’s hilarious to think that you might not need to even make a move in your Raid battles – just get a fainted teammate to cheer for you and you could win the whole thing.

Sword & Shield brought the long-running RPG into its eighth generation. The latest release was an instant hit, moving over six-million units worldwide in its opening weekend alone. It's also on track to become the third highest-selling title in the franchise.

Players have continued to keep busy in the Galar region, with Max Raids and events being a frequent adventure. This June the DLC 'The Isle of Armor' drops on the eShop, with the second half of the expansion pass 'The Crown Tundra' looking to come out some time this Fall.