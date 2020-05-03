Hilarious Pokemon Sword & Shield glitch is making Trainers "psychic"

A Pokemon Sword & Shield fan discovered a bizarre glitch that gives player's "psychic" abilities. The hilarious bug will have you Dynamaxing like Alakazam.

Pokemon entered it's eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in November 2019. The latest iteration in the long-running RPG centers on the Galar region and introduced new gameplay additions such the Wild Area and Max Raids.

However, a fan of the series was left baffled when they accidentally stumbled across an unusual glitch involving the game's new Dynamax feature. The player's video shows the Trainer moving their Pokeball with their mind.

Hilarious Sword & Shield Dynamax glitch

The glitch was discovered by Reddit user 'leonnnnnnnnnnnn.' The player's submission was titled "guys I think my game is broken" and featured a screen recording of their game.

In the clip we see the Trainer squaring off against an another human opponent, when they decides to trigger their Gyarados' Dynamax ability. However, instead of throwing the massive Pokeball with their arms, it hovers and floats in the air around their head before being thrown out.

Other players found the glitch hilarious, such as user 'President-x' who said, "It's just your character practicing his telekinesis." Another trainer 'Sigzy05' agreed, stating, "Alakazam confirmed." Redditor '7Pkmn-v' asked, "Please tell me your opponent saw that too" which the topic creator replied "I hope they did."

While the glitch was strange to say the least, Sword & Shield continues to be one of the most successful games in the long-running Nintendo franchise. The title sold an astonishing six million units its opening weekend alone.

Players have a lot to be excited for in 2020 as well, as the eighth generation title is getting two sets of DLC that are a part of its expansion pass. The first release The Isle of Armor is set to come out this June, with The Crown Tundra's debut anticipated to be in the Fall.