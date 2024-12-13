Gun-wielding man charged after trying to steal rare Pokemon cards and shooting at victim

A man has been charged with assault and armed robbery after trying to steal rare Pokemon cards and shooting at the man he was attempting to buy them from.

Collecting Pokemon cards is a hobby that has skyrocketed in popularity over recent years, with fans taking every chance they get to acquire rare cards that have a high monetary value.

While many collectors just flock to their local store to buy new releases, others opt for more nefarious ways of acquiring their favorite rare cards. There have been countless Pokemon TCG-related robberies over the years, with some getting away with millions of dollars worth of products.

Article continues after ad

On Thursday, December 12, a gun-wielding man by the name of Kyle Row appeared in court after allegedly attempting to steal Pokemon cards from a victim and firing a gunshot at them as they drove away.

Man charged with armed robbery during alleged Pokemon heist

As reported by KHQ news, the man is facing charges of first-degree assault and armed robbery after allegedly trying to steal rare Pokemon cards from a man he met online.

Article continues after ad

The publication says that, according to court documents, Kyle Row met with the victim to buy the cards, then allegedly pointed a gun at the man.

Article continues after ad

After Row demanded the cards without paying, the victim began to drive off from the meetup – prompting the alleged robber to shoot a round through the back window of his car.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon card value can range from 10 cents to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

KHQ news also said that in the court documents they reviewed, Row reportedly admitted to the incident and his bond has been set at $100,000. Dexerto also reviewed records for the man and found that his arraignment will take place on December 24.

Back in October, two men were arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by a crime after they allegedly stole around $150,000 worth of cards from a local shop.