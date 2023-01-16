Greninja to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet debut in Tera Raid event

It’s been revealed that the next 7-Star Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will feature Greninja, which makes its highly-anticipated debut in the games.

Although Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can take part in Tera Raids whenever they like by searching for crystals around the map, the best Pokemon are usually saved for special 7-Star Tera Raid events.

The next Pokemon set to appear in these 7-Star Tera Raids is Greninja, the Ninja Pokemon from the Kalos region. It will have a Poison Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark, which means you can only catch one per save file.

You’ll be able to encounter Greninja in Tera Raid Battles on two separate occasions: From January 27 to January 29 and from February 10 to February 12. You can find it by searching for Black Crystals on the map.

As a fan-favorite Pokemon that’s not available to catch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, this will no doubt be a popular event. We’ve got a guide to unlocking 7-Star Tera Raids if you haven’t done that yet.

Greninja follows in the footsteps of Charizard and Cinderace, which both made their Scarlet & Violet debut in 7-Star Tera Raid Battles. It seems likely that more classic Pokemon will appear this way in the future.

Although Greninja is the exciting announcement that fans have been waiting for, it’s also been revealed that a 4-Star and 5-Star Tera Raid event will take place from January 20 to January 22.

During this event, Scarlet players will be able to take on Drifblim with various Tera Types while Violet players will be able to battle Mismagius with various Tera Types.