Glastrier & Spectrier take over Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles, but there’s a catch

An exclusive Crown Tundra Legends Event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield introducing Glastrier & Spectrier to Max Raid Battles.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is finally on the horizon with the game scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2022.

While this is great news for Pokemon fans, Game Freak did announce that they will no longer be hosting Max Raid events in Sword & Shield.

With the last update reportedly arriving on November 1, very few players expected another event in late October, but the devs decided to surprise the community with a brand-new one anyway.

Adding a Crown Tundra Legends Event for the weekend, both Glastrier & Spectrier can be taken on in Max Raid Battles.

Game Freak Max Raid Battles are no walk in the park so make sure you’re prepared!

Glastrier & Spectrier added to Max Raid Battles

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid battles and it’s giving players the opportunity to take on two legendary Pokemon.

The Crown Tundra Legends Event will be available between October 21 and October 23, 2022, so make sure you get involved while it’s available!

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter Glastrier and Spectrier for a set of useful rewards.

Unfortunately, the catch is that trainers cannot obtain these Legendary Pokemon, so don’t expect to add them to your collection.

Game Freak Max Raid Battle updates will conclude in November 2022.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, these events are not a walk in the park so make sure you’re prepared before you enter a den!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.