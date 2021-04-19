 How to beat Glalie in Pokemon Go: Best counters, weaknesses & best moveset - Dexerto
How to beat Glalie in Pokemon Go: Best counters, weaknesses, best moveset

Published: 19/Apr/2021 11:02

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go

Glalie is appearing in 3-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, and if you’re having difficulty defeating it or catching it, we’ve got all the information you need on counters, weaknesses, and best movesets.

The Ice-type creature Glalie first appeared in the Hoenn region of Gen 3’s games Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. It was added to the Go Pokedex during the Holiday event on December 21, 2017, along with its Shiny variant.

In order to get a Glalie, you’ll either need to defeat and catch it in a raid, or you can instead evolve a Snorunt. A male version will evolve into Glalie with 100 Candy, while a female Snorunt can evolve into Froslass with 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone.

Glalie is currently appearing in 3-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, so trainers are keen to defeat it. Here’s everything you need to know about the best counters to take advantage of its weaknesses, and the best movesets if you catch one.

Glalie weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Glalie Pokemon Anime
The Pokemon Company
Glalie is an Ice-type Pokemon.

If its appearance didn’t already give it away, Glalie is a pure Ice-type Pokemon. This means it’s resistant to other Ice-type moves, but weak against Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves, so focus on those types.

While Glalie won’t be as difficult to take down as the Legendaries you’ll meet in 5-Star Raids, it will still put up a decent fight with 14,128 CP. Avoid battling it during Snow, as its power will be boosted during this weather type.

Glalie best counters in Pokemon Go

The absolute best counters here would be Mega Y Charizard or Shadow Metagross, but the chances are most trainers won’t have access to these powered-up forms.

Below, you’ll find the best non-Mega and non-Shadow Pokemon to take into battle against Glalie.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Sprite
Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Pokemon Go Reshiram
Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Metagross
Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Lucario Pokemon GO
Darmanitan Incinerate Overheat Darmanitan
Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr Pokemon Go
Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat chandelure pokemon go
Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Machamp
Flareon Fire Spin Overheat Flareon Pokemon Go
Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rampardos Pokemon Go Dex
Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Rhyperior

We’ve included a good mix of rare and more common Pokemon in the list above, so there should be something for every trainer to use.

If you don’t have any of those, don’t worry, just focus on your strongest Fire and Fighting-types.

While it’s possible to defeat Glalie by yourself, we’d recommend teaming up with at least one other trainer in order to have the best chance at success.

Best movesets for Glalie

Once you’ve caught a Glalie, you’ll want to know what its best movesets are to make the most of this Ice-typ creature. There are two options listed below, depending on whether you want to opt for offense or defense.

  • Offense: Frost Breath and Avalanche
  • Defense: Ice Shard and Avalanche

That’s everything you need to know about defeating and mastering Glalie in Pokemon Go!

Make sure you check out our Pokemon Go main page for the latest news, guides, and leaks from the world of Pokemon.

