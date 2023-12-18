Get 50% off this MEGA Motion Charizard brick building set in last-minute holiday deal

Catch 50% off on this MEGA buildable Motion Charizard set. Featuring over 1600 pieces, this 12-inch model with wing-flapping motion is a perfect last-minute holiday bargain.

Pokemon fans and collectors, brace for mega savings! For a limited time, one of the most epic Pokemon building sets is 50% off. The intricate and poseable MEGA Motion Charizard model can now flame up your collection for half the price, or make for a killer last-minute holiday gift.

This is no ordinary set. At over 1600 pieces, builders construct an almost 11-inch dynamic Charizard with authentic motion activated by a hand-powered crank. Simply turn the lever to watch Charizard’s wings flap while its head moves side-to-side alongside glowing lava effects.

The poseable limbs, wings, neck, and tail let you showcase Charizard in action or at rest on the volcanic base.

LEDs behind the lava add eye-catching light-up detail. The base itself also provides a dramatic display, complete with nameplates in different languages for collectors around the globe.

This isn’t just a set meant for kids. With rare functionality and next-level detailing, it’s the ultimate centerpiece for MEGA enthusiasts and Pokemon fans. Everything from the joints to the brick textures captures Charizard’s look with accuracy.

Save 50% on the MEGA motion Charizard set

Amazon

Catch this iconic first-generation Pokemon at half off for a limited time. Whether for yourself or the collector in your life, the MEGA Charizard deal is hot enough to melt steel.

Show off your fandom and save 50% for a flaming addition to your Pokémon collection. But don’t hesitate because the savings won’t last long on this officially licensed set. Just remember, there’s some assembly required here, so you’ll need to build it yourself.

