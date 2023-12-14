Get 16% off this loaded Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Elite Trainer Box

Save 16% on the loaded Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Elite Trainer Box featuring nine booster packs, a promo Snorlax card, deck-building supplies & more.

Pokemon fans and trading card enthusiasts, get excited! There’s currently a sweet 16% discount on the Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Elite Trainer Box, letting you save on this fully loaded Pokemon centerpiece product while supplies last.

Packed to the brim with Pokemon goodies, this Elite Trainer Box has everything you need for deck building and collecting. You can score a whopping nine booster packs from the 151 card series.

With so many cards, you’ll appreciate the collector’s box with built-in dividers for organized storage. Protect your pulls in the 65 ultra pro card sleeves. You’ll also get a full art Snorlax promo card, six damage counter dice, a coin flip die, condition markers, and 45 basic Energy cards for deck building. There’s even a code card for unlocking more cards in the Pokemon TCG Live.

Get 16% off Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet ETB

For TCG enthusiasts, this is the ultimate foundation for exploring the Scarlet & Violet set. With the excellent 16% discount, it brings tons of value in one comprehensive package.

This loaded Elite Trainer Box normally costs $54.99, but you can currently grab it for just over 40 bucks, and save 16% off its MSRP. That discount makes this deal an even more appealing purchase for diehard collectors and new Pokemon fans alike.

So if you’ve been holding off on diving into the new generation of Pokemon TCG sets, take advantage of the deal price while it lasts. Now is the perfect opportunity to load up on Scarlet & Violet cards and supplies so you’re equipped for play and collecting.

