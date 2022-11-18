Get Gengar fast with this Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in-game trade

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can avoid the usual online trading method to get a Gengar really easily, if they know where to look. Here’s exactly where you can find the in-game trade location for Haunter.

The days of an Everstone preventing your Haunter from evolving have been and gone.

Getting a Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is something a trainer can do by finding a Gastly or Haunter, which both spawn across the Paldea region, and then trading it online with another player.

However, if you want to bypass that ordeal and just cut right to the chase, there’s a simple method to get everybody’s favorite ghost/poison-type Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Gengar in-game trade: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re looking to snag a Gengar as fast as possible, there’s a really easy in-game trade you can do to get one at Levincia city.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Game Freak Here’s exactly where you need to go to find the trade.

Here’s exactly how to get Gengar, using this in-game trade method:

Load up Pokemon Scarlet or Violet. Catch a Pincurchin to the south of Levincia in the water. Walk to the middle of Levincia town. Approach NPC with the orange text box. Trade your Pincuchin for a Haunter. The Haunter will automatically evolve into Gengar right after you complete the trade!

If you’re struggling to locate the trainer in question, use the screenshot below as a guide.

Game Freak This is where you will find the in-game trader.

So, there you have it! That’s everything you need to know to get a Gengar fast, without catching any of its earlier evolutions.

If you would still like to cross Gastly and Haunter off your list by catching them in the wild, though, our guide can help you out with that. Or – even better – try some of our shiny hunting methods!