 Gen 4 species yet to be released in Pokemon Go - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Gen 4 species yet to be released in Pokemon Go

Published: 5/Nov/2020 12:41

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

Niantic started releasing Gen 4 Pokemon in Pokemon Go back in October 2018. Here are the remaining Gen 4 Pokemon that have yet to be released.

So far 103 of the 107 Gen 4 Pokemon have been released. This began all the way back in October 2018 when 26 were released.

This batch featured the Sinnoh starters as well as the popular Riolu and Shinx lines. The first of the notoriously powerful Legendary Gen 4 Pokemon, Giratina, came shortly after in Halloween. To this day the Renegade Pokemon remains one of the most must-have species in all of Pokemon Go.

This was followed by Palkia and Dialga – two more particularly strong legends. The Mythical Pokemon Darkrai released in five-star raids a year after the first Gen 4 ‘mon.

After this, it was a long time before another Gen 4 species was released in Pokemon Go. Trainers had to wait all the way until July 2020, when Rotom (Wash) was released as part of the 2020 Pokemon GO Fest event.

Gen 4 Diamond PearlGen 4 Pokemon were first seen in the Diamond and Pearl games…

What are the remaining Gen 4 Pokemon?

Here is the full list of yet to be released Gen 4 Pokemon:

  • 489 – Phione
  • 490 – Manaphy
  • 492 – Shaymin
  • 493 – Arceus

Let’s firstly take a look at Arceus. It is said to have possibly created the entire Pokemon universe, so it’ll come as no surprise that its release will be a big event.

The normal-type Mythical Pokemon could be announced any time now and when it does you can be certain trainers will be paying attention. Niantic have said nothing about its release so far.

Then there are other Mythical ‘mons also remaining – Phione, Manaphy, and Shaymin. However, the Mythical status of Phione is disputed, even by official sources.

Nonetheless, it remains absent from Pokemon Go. When it is released though, it will likely come alongside or close to Manaphy’s release. This is because Phione can only be obtained by breeding it with Ditto – or by breeding Manaphy and a Ditto.

Elsewhere, Shaymin is also a Mythical Pokemon. Naturally, it will also get its own release event.

What’s the hold-up?

The reason we’re still waiting on these four is likely nothing more than Niantic saving them for special events. Gen 4 has five Mythical Pokemon – if you include Phione – so it’s understandable these didn’t come out all at once.

Nevertheless, the Gen 4 rollout has now totaled more than two years. For reference, the different Pokemon generations were released on the following dates:

  • Gen 1: Pokemon Go initial release in July 2016
  • Gen 2: February 2017
  • Gen 3: December 2017
  • Gen 4: October 2018

With the beginning of the Gen 6 rollout in Pokemon Go rumored to begin soon, we’d expect one of these remaining Gen 4 ‘mons to be teased soon. Arceus will possibly come last as even among Legendary and Mythical Pokemon, it is one of the most iconic and important ‘mons.

Pokemon

Mega Evolutions have proven unpopular with Pokemon Go trainers

Published: 5/Nov/2020 3:17

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

Mega Evolution was much hyped before finally being added to Pokemon Go but some curious statistics have revealed just how unpopular it actually is.

The concept of Mega Evolution was first introduced in generation 6. Interestingly this was just less than three years before Pokemon Go released.

However, it took more than three years of Pokemon Go’s existence before it finally came to the mobile game. Its addition was a heavily promoted event with the expectation that trainers would be thrilled to have the ability to Mega Evolve their ‘mons.

Mega Charizard Pokemon Go
@PokemonGoApp
Mega Charizard X (and Y) are one of several Mega Evolutions now in Pokemon Go…

24% of trainers have never used Mega Evolution

The excitement was seemingly there shortly before and after it released but these interesting results suggests otherwise. One Pokemon Go player, carllyq, conducted a poll asking “How many times have you Mega Evolved?”

5,300 responded and the results were as follows:

  • 0 times – 24%
  • 1 to 2 times – 58%
  • 3 to 8 times – 16%
  • 9 to 20 times – 2%
  • 21 to 50 times – 0.1%
  • 50 or more times – 0.1%

The key takeaways from this are nearly a quarter of Pokemon Go trainers have never before bothered to Mega Evolve one of their Pokemon. This is made all the more surprising considering the poll was conducted on the Silph Road Reddit page, a place where a more hardcore contingent of trainers congregate.

The majority of trainers have used Mega Evolution once or twice. More than 80% have done it twice or less.

If Niantic wanted trainers to use the feature frequently then their plan didn’t work. Approximately 1 in 50 respondents have used it more than 9 times.

Now, it should be noted that a lot of trainers don’t play Pokemon Go for the battling element which essentially makes Mega Evolution irrelevant to them. On top of that performing a Mega Evolution isn’t a cheap and quick task. It requires Mega Energy which is primarily harvested from specific Raid Battles.

Nevertheless, it is fascinating that such a hugely touted addition Pokemon Go, with genuine excitement behind it, looks to be an after-thought now. One reason for this could be many trainers considered the implementation of Mega Evolution to have many problems.

We’ll have to wait and see whether any changes for it materialize over time. As of now though, Mega Evolution isn’t something too many trainers worry about.