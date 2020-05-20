Gen 3 beta leaks fascinating details about Pokemon Ruby Sapphire Emerald

The Pokemon leaks keep coming. The latest batch reveals fascinating details about what could have been in the Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald games.

It isn't clear where these leaks originated from. There have been rumors the leaks surfaced a while ago but have only been released now.

What's more is there could be a lot more to come. For now though, we have to make do with what could be a glimpse of yet more intriguing details into the history of Pokemon games.

What we know so far has been summarized by Pokemon leaker Eclipse.

Ruby Sapphire release date

One of the most interesting tidbits was when Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire was supposed to release. The Gen 3 game was originally released on November 21, 2002.

According to the leaks though, it was supposedly scheduled for March 17, 2003, but was released four months earlier because the development of the game was completed ahead of time.

Jirachi and Deoxys

Jirachi and the enigmatic Deoxys were the two Mythical Pokemon from the Hoenn region. During the build-up to the game that wasn't their names, however.

Their beta/prototype names were Ganboo instead of Jirachi and Jiigen for Deoxys. We don't know if these were ever intended to be their final names but they were obviously changed before the games released.

Lost Pokemon

Ever since the earliest Pokemon games there have been scrapped Pokemon. A previous leak revealed 14 Pokemon that could have been in Red and Blue. This isn't particularly surprising given some designs will inevitably fall short of the standards required to be included.

What is surprising though, is the sheer number of ones apparently scrapped from Gen 3. Reportedly, there were 68 tentatively included that were never released! Unfortunately, we don't have their designs, but they could surface at any time.

Combining moves

Elsewhere, there could have been a completely different dynamic to battles with the potential of combining moves. One example of this is Ember and Gust combined to make the move Heat Wave.

Technically this isn't new news as, as Eclipse points out, this information can be found in the final Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald code. Nevertheless, it's a riveting feature that could have altered Pokemon battles for future generations.

The entirety of Eclipse's thread can be found on Twitter. They regularly share other interesting Pokemon details and they are quite an aficionado on the franchise.

The above could just be a sneak peek of more to come, much like the gradual nature of the Pokemon Gold and Silver leaks from the second Space World demo. We certainly hope more details follow.