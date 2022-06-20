Gastrodon weakness in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

Gastrodon is a surprisingly cute Water and Ground-type Pokemon who resembles a sea slug in games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Like all Pokemon, Gastrodon’s weaknesses and counters are the keys to its defeat.

Gastrodon is dual Water and Ground-type Pokemon that evolves from Shellos at level 30, according to the Pokedex. This means it’s likely to already be a high level by the time most players come to face it in battle.

However, if you know how to take them down, the fight will be much easier. Luckily, Gastrodon has a range of weaknesses that can be exploited. Here’s how to defeat one by taking advantage of Gastrodon’s weaknesses.

Contents

Gastrodon weaknesses in Pokemon

Gastrod0n is weak against the following type:

Grass

As a Water and Ground-type Pokemon, Gastrodon has one key weaknesss that can be used to end a battle decisively and give the player an advantage. This means you’ll want to focus on Grass-type moves and Pokemon.

Most Pokemon teams (that usually consist of six Pokemon) will likely have at least one member well suited to defeating it, as Grass-type Pokemon are popular. Those Pokemon types are especially useful against Gastrodon.

Gastrodon resistances in Pokemon

Electric

Fire

Rock

Steel

Poison

Gastrodon is resistant to a variety of attacks and Pokemon types, so avoid using any on the above list when in battle if possible, as your attacks won’t do much damage and the ‘mon will have the advantage.

Remember, Gastrodon is also immune to Electric-type moves in mainline games, so definitely avoid bringing Electric-type Pokemon into battle against it.

Best counters for Gastrodon

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat a Gastrodon in the Pokemon games:

Pokemon Best Attacks Tapu Bulu Mega Drain Meganium Petal Blizzard Decidueye Leaf Blade Celebi Energy Ball Rillaboom Wood Hammer Zarude Grass Knot

Most of our recommended counters are pure Grass-types with matching moves, as they’re the best to target Gastrodon’s weaknesses. Other Grass-type starter Pokemon should also work well, but we’d avoid the Bulbasaur family of Pokemon as Gastrodon is resistant to Poison-type attacks.

Remember, not all of our suggested counters are available in every Pokemon game, but there should be at least one you can catch and use to defeat Gastrodon.

That's everything you need to know about Gastrodon's weaknesses and counters in Pokemon!

