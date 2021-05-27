Galarian Zigzagoon Pokemon Go Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters, Shiny rate & Catch XP bonus - Dexerto

After Pokemon Go players completed the Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge, Niantic have added Galarian Zigzagoon and Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon to Raids with a special Catch XP bonus.

Following on from other Raid Bosses during the Luminous Legends X and Y events in-game, which saw Pancham and others appear, this time it’s the Dark/Normal-type that takes the role.

As it evolves into Linoone and later Obstagoon, there’s definitely a good reason for catching one of these during the event. Not to mention, you could also catch its rarest form, should a Shiny Pokemon appear during the Raid.

If you would like to get yourself one in Pokemon Go, we’ve got you covered.

How to catch Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokemon Go

Galarian Zigzagoon Pokemon Go release date

The Dark/Normal-type, Zigzagoon, is available from May 26, 2021.

The Gen 3 Pokemon will be available in its Galar Region form during Raid Battles and can be caught best with Premier Balls. After that, the ‘mon will be available in 7km eggs, and potentially even Strange Eggs down the road.

Congratulations on completing the Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge, Trainers! For a limited time, enjoy 3× Catch XP and Galarian Zigzagoon in raids. Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon is now available in Pokemon GO and if you’re lucky, you might encounter one! pic.twitter.com/C8rxt3L0kW — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 26, 2021

Raid Boss details

In Pokemon Go, Galarian Zigzagoon is a 1-star Raid Boss, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to defeat in battle.

How to evolve Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokemon Go

How to get Galarian Linoone and Obstagoon

If you’re looking for a Galarian Linoone or Galarian Obstagoon in Niantic’s game, follow these simple steps:

Load up Pokemon Go. Set Galarian Zigzagoon as your Buddy Pokemon. Encounter and catch Dark-type Pokemon. Collect 25 Galarian Zigzagoon Candy for Linoone. Evolve your Pokemon into Linoone, and repeat the process with 100 candy for Obstagoon!

As you can see, the two stages of evolution cost different amounts of Pokemon Candy, so it’s going to take some grinding.

Is Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon will be available during the event. with boosted spawn rate.

All likelihood is that the Pokemon will then be added to 7km eggs or Strange Eggs once the Raid has expired in-game.

Galarian Zigzagoon Moveset Pokemon Go

Based on its typology, it should be no surprise to see this Pokemon knowing Dark and Normal-type moves. However, it can also learn Fighting, Ground, Electric and Grass-type moves depending on its evolutions. Its moveset can be seen below:

Tackle

Take Down

Rock Smash (Legacy)

Dig

Swift

Body Slam

Thunderbolt (Legacy)

Grass Knot (Legacy)

Galarian Zigzagoon Pokemon Go weaknesses

Fighting-type moves will be the strongest against it, with additional weaknesses to Fairy-type and Bug-type moves.

Counters

There are a number of counters for Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokemon Go, and here’s the best Pokemon to use to defeat it:

Lucario – Counter & Aura Sphere

– Counter & Aura Sphere Breeloom – Counter & Dynamic Punch

– Counter & Dynamic Punch Machamp – Counter & Dynamic Punch

– Counter & Dynamic Punch Blaziken – Counter & Focus Blast

– Counter & Focus Blast Sirfetch’d – Counter & Close Combat

– Counter & Close Combat Conkeldurr – Counter & Dynamic Punch

– Counter & Dynamic Punch Meloetta – Low Kick & Close Combat

Team GO Rocket Grunt Challenge

The Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge required players around the world to take out Team Rocket Grunts in-game, collectively working towards the goal of sending them blasting off again.

The challenge concluded on May 25, with rewards being revealed and available to claim.

CP Range and Weather Boost

In Raids, it is likely to be around Level 20 and 290 CP, with a potential weather boost taking that to 363 CP.

Galarian Zigzagoon in 7km eggs?

Its shiny form does feature in-game and can be caught through 7km eggs – though it is in the second-highest tier of rarity, meaning it’s a tough one to hatch. While you have a chance, however, using Lucky Eggs could be a decent method during this Raid. Good luck, trainers!