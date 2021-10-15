Galarian Slowking best moveset in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Galarian Slowking has finally made its long-awaited debut in Pokemon Go, but is it actually any good? And what’s the best moveset for it? Let’s find out.

Niantic has officially kicked off spooky season in Pokemon Go with the Halloween Mischief event, and one of the biggest features it adds to the mobile game is the debut of Galarian Slowking, the Poison/Psychic-type evolution.

Previously, Trainers could only evolve their Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro. Now, with another evolution option available (find out how to get them both here), it’s time to figure out which one is worth a place on your team.

Below, we’re examining all of Galarian Slowking’s potential attacks to figure out its best moveset and decide whether or not it’s actually any good as it makes the jump to Pokemon Go.

Galarian Slowking best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Go is Confusion as a Fast Move and Shadow Ball as a Charged Move. Hex does have better energy generation, which is good for accessing some expensive Charged Moves, but Confusion wins by dealing more than double the damage.

As for Charged Moves, Shadow Ball is the cheapest option available for Galarian Slowking, dealing 100 damage for 55 energy, so that should be your primary choice. If you can afford a second Charged Move, Future Sight and Sludge Wave are fine options, as both benefit from STAB and cost the same.

All moves Galarian Slowking can learn in Pokemon Go

Galarian Slowking can learn three Fast Moves and three Charged Moves, including Ghost, Poison, and Psychic-type attacks. We’ve listed all of Galarian Slowking’s potential moves below.

Galarian Slowking Fast Moves

Acid (Poison)

Confusion (Psychic)

Hex (Ghost)

Galarian Slowking Charged Moves

Future Sight (Psychic)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Sludge Wave (Poison)

Is Galarian Slowking any good in Pokemon Go?

Considering how much time and effort you’ll need to put in to evolve it, Galarian Slowking is just not that great in Pokemon Go. It has the potential to fill a niche in the Ultra League thanks to its unique Poison/Psychic-typing, but not much else.

One of Galarian Slowking’s biggest weaknesses is how expensive its Charged Move options are, meaning it simply won’t be able to keep up with any opponents who can quickly access Charged Moves and easily take down shields.

There is potential to use Galarian Slowking to defend Gyms, but even then, there are far better options to focus your resources on – many of which you can see in our guide to the best attackers and defenders in Pokemon Go.

Galarian Slowking also loses out when compared to its counterpart, Galarian Slowbro, which has a better pool of moves to choose from and more potential in the Go Battle League. If you’re struggling to choose, go with Galarian Slowbro.