Galarian Ponyta, Rapidash and Sirfetch'd found in Pokemon Go code

We already knew that Galarian Meowth, Zigzagoon, Darumaka and Stunfisk will be making their Pokemon Go debuts, but it looks like Galarian Ponyta, Rapidash and even Sirfetch'd will be coming soon, too.

The Galarian forms of Meowth, Zigzagoon, Darumaka and Stunfisk will be available in 7km eggs as part of the culmination of the 2020 Throwback Challenge.

The latter will also be appearing in the wild. Of course, their evolutions will also be attainable. These will be available from June 3, 1pm to June 8, 1pm local time.

Niantic are currently in the middle of their Gen 5 rollout. With plenty of Pokemon from the Unova region still to be added, the announcement of some Galarian forms was quite surprising.

It would have seemingly made more sense to add them when Pokemon Sword and Shield was released but alas we're getting them now. It looks like there's a chance of some of the most popular Galarian forms could follow, too.

Niantic haven't mentioned anything about the Sword exclusive Galarian Ponyta or about the Shield exclusive Sirfetch'd. As per the PokeMiners though, images of these Pokemon have been found in the Game Master files.

When will they release?

Now, this doesn't guarantee we'll be able to find these species soon. After all, Niantic could be preparing for any point in the future but it is certainly worth noting.

They might be added to promote either of the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield DLCs - The Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. This would result in a Summer or Fall release.

Alternatively, they could be added as part of a big event during the summer or even out of the blue as rare spawns. Ok, that last one is unlikely, but while we speculate as to when they're coming, at least we know they're definitely in the game.