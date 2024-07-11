Freeze-dried or sunbaked: Pokemon Go’s best events are always at the worst times of year

With Pokemon Go doubling down on in-person events, most players will do their best to make it to the most important celebrations of the year – even if those gatherings are being held in dangerous weather conditions.

Pokemon Go prides itself on being health-focused and community-forward. From Raid Day events that feature Legendary catches for those willing to do the walking, to large-scale events that span full weekends, getting the most out of the mobile app means being outside.

While joining in on events like Community Days or Spotlight Hours is fun, bigger events have presented a few consistent problems for players.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Tour is usually held in February, and Go Fest is typically in July. For those in the United States, these are the coldest and hottest months of the year, making participation particularly risky and difficult.

Playing Pokemon Go in dangerous temps just isn’t worth it

Pokemon Go Tour 2024 was a wet, rainy mess

Despite the desire to jump in and catch rare, event-specific Pokemon for battles and Pokedex completion, I have skipped out on Pokemon Go Tour two years in a row. In 2022, I attempted to join Go Fest Johto, but my hometown was sitting at 10 degrees with wind chill through the entire event.

Article continues after ad

With gameplay that requires thin gloves to use a touch screen and a good deal of walking around, these temperatures aren’t doable for many players. Especially if the rain and cold impact health conditions or impact safe mobility.

Article continues after ad

The 2024 US heat wave presents the opposite problem

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

With summer in full swing, it would be assumed that the Go Tour struggles would be put to rest, and players would be able to join in on Go Fest 2024 with no issue.

Unfortunately, that is not the case. As shown by the National Weather Service predictions for the weekend of the annual event, the US is currently gripped in a devastating heat wave – the same type of heat wave that has plagued the country in July for years.

Many towns across the US are set to be in the triple digits through the weekend. And even in those “cooler” areas, there are temperatures of 90+ degree heat.

Article continues after ad

Players don’t want to risk the dangerously high temperatures and risk their safety because Ultra Beasts are invading and Necrozma is available to catch.

Article continues after ad

Niantic needs to move Go Fest and Go Tour to keep players safe

Like most issues with Pokemon Go, the solution to preventing the broiling or freeze-drying of players is simple. Niantic needs to move Go Fest and Go Tour by a month or two on either side.

If Pokemon Go Tour took place in April, players would have warmer temperatures and spring conditions to play in. Meanwhile, Go Fest could take place in September or October, when the weather becomes much cooler.

While Go Fest may overlap the school year, the event’s placement on a weekend wouldn’t prevent younger players from participating.

Article continues after ad

Not only would weather conditions be much safer, but fans could play for longer, as they wouldn’t have to abandon their Pokemon journeys to find shelter from sleet, snow, rain, or baking heat.

For those who do participate in Pokemon Go Fest 2024, drink plenty of water, sunscreen up, and be sure to check your play zone for air-conditioned public spaces before heading out into the heat.