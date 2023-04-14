How to get free Palafin code for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

A free distribution code has been added to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, this time for Palafin. We’ve got all the details you need to claim one for yourself right here.

To celebrate the Pokemon Europe International Championships taking place in London, a new Mystery Gift code distribution has been revealed. The reward? A tournament-winning Palafin!

While this code has been given out as part of the London-based event, trainers around the world can redeem it – but you’ll have to act fast, as the code will reportedly expire on April 17, 2023.

Nintendo

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet free Palafin code

To claim your very own Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you need to enter the following code in the Mystery Gift menu: 0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N.

You can access the Mystery Gift menu by opening the Poke Portal, choosing Mystery Gift, and then selecting ‘Get with Code/Password’. Once claimed, your new Pokemon will be sent to a Storage Box.

This Palafin is based on the one that was used by Gavin Michaels in the 2023 Oceania International Championships. It has a Water Tera Type and knows the moves Jet Punch, Wave Crash, Haze & Protect.

Nintendo

Palafin is one of the more unusual creatures introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. It only evolves from Finizen when you play with friends, so this is great news for trainers who haven’t been able to do that yet.

While Palafin may look almost identical to Finizen, it undergoes a big transformation when you activate its powerful Hero Form, which can be achieved by switching it out of battle and then back into battle.

Palafin’s stat total goes from 457 to a whopping 650 in its Hero Form, so it’s definitely something you’ll want to activate.

