Forgotten Pokemon gets “epic” card in new TCG set

Stellar Crown is approaching quickly and the Pokemon TCG community has been treated to another handful of exciting card reveals, courtesy of the official Pokemon site.

One card that’s captured the attention of the community features an unlikely star – Crabominable. The Woolly Crab Pokemon is largely ignored by the community, thanks to its usually underwhelming design and offensive power, but it’s received somewhat of a makeover with this Stellar Crown reveal.

Popping up on X to be torn into by eager fans, Crabominable (149/142) garnered a mostly positive reaction from the community, with a few people poking fun at the cuddly crustacean in the process.

The Pokemon Company Crabominable (149/142) Pokemon card.

Pokemon reporter @PokeJungle shared their thoughts on the frosty new card, saying, “Actually makes Crabominable look epic,” seeming somewhat surprised by the ethereal design.

A Pokemon TCG player chimed in, “Oh that’s beautiful,” while another reposted the card and added, “Raw asf artwork for the ugliest Pokemon ever.”

Others shared the sentiment, with an excited fan declaring, “Art is amazing on this card, too bad it’s Crabominable.” Crabrawler’s evolution is far from a fan-favorite, although the competitive viability of the card may persuade some naysayers.

Despite being an expensive Attack, costing 4 Colorless Energy and 1 Water Energy, Haymaker is a powerful move that holds the potential to one-shot opponents with 250 damage.

The Food Prep Ability offers perfect synergy with Kofu, allowing a 1 Colorless Energy cost decrease for every Kofu card in the Discard Pile. It’s somewhat niche, but it would be potentially lethal with the right deck-building strategies.

This synergy creeped out some Pokemon TCG players on X, with one saying, “LOVE Crabominable!! Does Food Prep suggest… he munches on… Kofu??”

Despite Crabominable being heavily memed by the community, this card could stand out as a rare and valuable find for collectors once Stellar Crown releases. It’s illustrated by Mitsuhiro Arita and has a unique aesthetic that should stand out from the bulk of the expansion set.

For now, take a look at our Stellar Crown hub to keep up to date with everything we know, and check out our ranking of the top 10 Stellar Miracle cards to get a feel for which cards might prove to be the most valuable in the upcoming release.